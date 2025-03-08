Deion Sanders Promises Son Shilo a Luxurious Reward if He Runs a 4.4 40-Yard Dash at Colorado Pro Day

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 41. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

At the start of the 2024 NCAA football season, Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders wasn’t considered a top prospect, but he was viewed as a solid mid-round draft pick. However, injuries and a decline in performance caused his draft stock to plummet despite the Buffaloes’ 9-4 season.

Advertisement

Back in September, he was viewed as a fifth-round pick, but now the consensus is that the lesser-known Sanders brother is likely to go undrafted. He wasn’t even invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, despite a whopping 329 other players getting the nod. He’s no Shedeur, as one might say. However, this is still a son of Deion Sanders we’re talking about. He’s not going to let a snub shake his self-confidence.

Instead of whining about not getting an invite, Shilo is focusing on what he can control: the performance he puts up at Colorado’s Pro Day. There, he and his team will be able to control the variables as he attempts to get his name back on draft boards with impressive numbers in drills like the 40-yard dash.

His father knows how important straight-line speed can be as well. To that end, Deion was seen giving his son some extra motivation to run *at least* a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash in the latest Sanders family vlog on their YouTube channel, Well Off Media.

“This time I’m running a 4.4,” a fired-up Shilo said while lifting weights.

Deion, surprised, raised an eyebrow: “Let’s do it! You said 4.4?”

And when Shilo doubled down, Deion made it interesting. “You run a 4.4, I’ll buy you a new car.”

The Colorado head coach said it so nonchalantly that Shilo seemed like he didn’t hear it at first. But once he realized what his dad was offering, he quickly showed his confidence again. The star safety even thanked his father “in advance,” convinced he’d hit that number with no problem.

While Shilo is probably faster than his pocket passer brother, Shedeur, he can’t hold a candle to his father. Deion Sanders was one of the fastest players in NFL history. He ran an unofficial 4.27 at the 1989 NFL Scouting Combine, and he made sure his son remembered who his daddy was during that training session.

Shilo is pulling out all the stops to run a 4.4. Deion, meanwhile, said he didn’t even train before his blazing time and ate that sprint “for breakfast.” “I was playing baseball, I didn’t really have time to be going to the Combine. But they said I needed to go there just to be who I was. And I got frustrated with the process…” he stated.

“I remember one time I was just chillin’, and we were on line because it was in alphabetical order… And I said, can we just go in draft order, let’s get this over with man.”

If Shilo Sanders can run a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, it would definitely turn some heads. It might not put him back on the board, but it would certainly make teams consider him more seriously on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. That seems like the best-case scenario for the young DB at this point.