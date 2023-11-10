Deion Sanders Reveals He Keeps Records of Who Won Fights at CU Practices: “I Don’t Break Them Up”

The Buffs kicked off great, winning their first three games against TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. Fans and critics loved how Deion Sanders coached. But now, the Colorado Buffaloes are in a tough spot, facing adversity with a three-game losing streak, bringing their overall record to 4-5.

Coach Prime resigned from his head coach position at Jackson State after he felt the desire to move to Colorado. The Colorado Buffaloes who were last in the Pac-12 Conference with a 1-11 record have come out as a promising team this season. However, because of the recent losses, Sanders is having a tough time keeping the initial hype up and running in Colorado. But, he is certainly building his team for tougher games ahead.

There is no secret to Deion Sanders’ unconventional coaching style, as he has been quite vocal about it. In a recent interview, he reminded his fans how he encourages extra aggression and intra-squad fighting. Sanders revealed he keeps a log of all the fights happening at practice sessions and who won to instill more competitiveness in the team.

Coach Prime Welcomes Team Fights

In a recent episode of the ‘Colorado Football Coaches Show’, Coach Prime gave some insights from his team’s practice sessions and called it a successful one. He further stated that a couple of fights happened during practice and he enjoyed each bit. Sanders said that he never breaks the fights but believes it’s good for the growth of his team.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like. It’s a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don’t break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don’t.

Sanders said his team handles fights differently than some players might expect. He values the intensity, viewing it as a renewal of commitment and focus. Sanders expressed satisfaction with the excellent practices on offense, defense, and special teams this week. The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host Arizona Wildcats on Saturday at 2 p.m.

This isn’t the first time Sanders discussed aggression and team fights. Back in August, the Buffs had a bit of a scuffle during practice. Deion Sanders watched from afar as coaches tried to calm things down. After the fight, Sanders talked to two players who were walking away while their teammate was still in the mix. He asked them about it, saying if one player is in a fight, the whole team should be involved.