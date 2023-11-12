To Help Reduce the Impact of Paycuts Due to Covid-19, Jim Harbaugh Once Pledged to Donate His Bonus to Athletic Department Employees

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh pledged to donate his season bonus to support the University of Michigan athletic department staff facing COVID-19 pay cuts back in November 2021. Jim and his wife, Sarah, pledged to give back as they wanted the money to reach the deserving hands within the department, regardless of the amount.

Michigan’s athletic department faced tough times with salary cuts and freezes due to the pandemic. Head coach Jim Harbaugh, a leader on and off the field, took it upon himself to help the staff members with bonuses in his contract up to $3.475 million.

Winning the Big Ten East brought $500,000, achieved by beating Ohio State. His potential earnings included $1 million for winning the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa and an extra $500,000 if Michigan made the College Football Playoff semifinal. Per PEOPLE, Jim Harbaugh said,

“Sarah and I were talking about it last night, and we decided any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic.”

The former NFL head coach received a $1.5 million contract bonus for winning the Big Ten title and reaching the final four playoffs. Standing firm on his words, he chose to donate the entire amount to approximately 210 athletic department staffers who had endured pay cuts. This selfless act became a beacon of solidarity.

Jim Harbaugh Sidelined Amid NCAA Probe

Despite earning praise for his previous generous act, the Michigan Wolverines head coach faces a challenging turn this season. The Big Ten has suspended him for the last three games of the regular season. This could prove to be a significant blow to Michigan casting a shadow over the team’s final stretch. This is a result of the ongoing NCAA probe into an alleged sign-stealing operation led by ex-staffer Connor Stalions.

Michigan faced repercussions from the Big Ten under Commissioner Tony Petitti’s decisive sportsmanship policy. Unconstrained by the prolonged NCAA investigation, the conference swiftly addressed Michigan’s “impermissible, in-person scouting operations.” The Big Ten said in a 13-page report explaining its decision per CBS Sports:

“This is not a sanction of Coach Harbaugh. It is a sanction against the University that, under the extraordinary circumstance presented by this offensive conduct, best fits the violation.”

The Big Ten contended that this conduct gave Michigan an undue advantage, compromising competition integrity.