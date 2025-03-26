Aaron Rodgers to Become a Steeler? Insider Names the Perfect Team for the Aging QB

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Credit- Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the New York Giants having inked Russell Wilson to a one-year contract, the G-Men are all set at the quarterback position for the 2025 season. After signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal at a similar price, New York should no longer be considered a destination for either free agents or the upcoming members of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have hung up their vacancy sign. Having lost both their QB1 and QB2 in free agency, the AFC North’s longest-standing franchise appears to be prime real estate for the former New York Jet, Aaron Rodgers. According to The Insiders‘ Judy Battista, the Green Bay legend is all but guaranteed to wear the black and gold next season.

“It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are going to be a match here. We’ll see how long that takes to get done but that seems to be Rodgers most likely landing spot.”

Currently in possession of the 21st overall pick in the draft, the Steelers are unlikely to draft a quarterback. As Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to have their names called well before Pittsburgh sees the clock, Rodgers appears to be the only viable candidate for a team that’s hoping to maintain its winning traditions.

Colin Cowherd suggests an alternative option for Aaron Rodgers

During the latest broadcast of the aptly titled The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the sports media personality suggested that there could be a West Coast contender to sign Rodgers. In highlighting the San Francisco 49ers’ struggles to come to a deal with Brock Purdy, Cowherd believes the NFC West giants could look to Rodgers to extend their championship window.

“I don’t think Niners are going to pay Brock Purdy $59 million a year and according to his agent, that is what he wants… The Steelers is fools gold. Tomlin can’t figure out the offense, it’s been seven years, forget about it.”

To Cowherd’s credit, Pittsburgh has not featured a top-10 scoring offense once throughout the past five years. Clearly struggling beyond the quarterback position, the longstanding Fox Sports host seems to suggest that the addition of DK Metcalf may not be enough to solve the team’s scoring woes.

Asserting that “there will be opportunities,” Cowherd also noted that Rodgers could wait until after the draft to sign with a team. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is likely to remain in discussions with the future of Hall of Famer.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers recently traveled to Pittsburgh to speak with the team. In describing the six-hour visit as a “positive” one for both parties, recent reports still suggest that a deal between the two could be finalized on any given day.

Suffice to say, when the curtains finally fall on the career of Aaron Rodgers, they will probably be made of steel.