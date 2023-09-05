“Deion Sanders’ Son is a First Round NFL Quarterback”: Two NFL Executives Tell Colin Cowherd That Shedeur Sanders is an A++ QB

Shedeur Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has been hogging all the limelight lately. After shredding TCU’s defense into pieces after throwing for 510 yards, it certainly was a no-brainer that his potential NFL future will be in discussions. Recently, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd revealed his positive conversations regarding Shedeur with two NFL executives.

Colin Cowherd, in his latest episode of ‘The Volume’ podcast, revealed that two NFL executives had a very optimistic take on Shedeur Sanders. Cowherd mentioned that Sheduer is on a path to becoming a first-round NFL QB. Such high praise for Shedeur makes complete sense as he recently had a remarkable debut against TCU..

Colin Cowherd Can’t Stop Raving About Shedeur Sanders

Colin Cowherd is all in on the Shedeur Sanders hype train and apparently, he is not the only passenger. After witnessing the phenomenal performance of Shedeur Sanders against a top 25-ranked TCU team, Cowherd texted two NFL executives during the Colorado win to get their take. This is how the executives responded,

“I text two NFL Executives during that Colorado win and I asked the question – Am I nuts or do we have another first round quarterback in the NFL? And both executives said the same thing. His release and his accuracy and touch were A++. Deion Sanders’ son is a first round NFL quarterback; I’m almost sure of it”

While talking about Shedeur, Cowherd couldn’t stop talking about the youngster’s release, accuracy, touch, athleticism, poise, and versatility. Standing at 6’2″ tall, Shedeur certainly has a sense of appeal to him. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for him. His lineage to Deion Sanders also adds an extra layer of anticipation. Cowherd reckons that Shedeur Sanders is already a Heisman Trophy favorite this year.

Shedeur Sanders Emerges as a Future First Round Draft Pick

Like many others, even Colin Cowherd had underestimated the talent of Shedeur Sanders. However, he was quick to acknowledge the young quarterback’s abilities after witnessing his incredible debut. Cowherd was certainly left in awe after Shedeur destroyed the TCU defense. He even admitted that he didn’t expect Shedeur to come into the game so smoothly, pertaining to the changes and turnover in Colorado’s roster.

In the post-game conference, Deion Sanders also couldn’t help himself from showering praise on his son. As the QB for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur posted 510 passing yards, and four touchdowns and had a passing accuracy of 71.9%. Shedeur maintained a commanding presence on the field. His debut game performance has undoubtedly put him in the spotlight as a rising star and a potential first-round NFL QB in the upcoming time.