“Deion Sanders, You’re in Our Thoughts”: Emmanuel Acho Prays for Coach Prime Amid Recent Health Struggles and Other Life Challenges

Deion Sanders’ latest postgame press conference took a somber turn when the Colorado Buffaloes head coach revealed that his ongoing health struggles may have taken another serious turn.

Following Colorado’s loss to TCU, Sanders said he believed he might be dealing with more blood clots, the same condition that has plagued him for years.

“Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing,” Deion Sanders admitted.

The Hall of Famer, who underwent treatment for bladder cancer earlier this year, including a complex intestinal reconstruction to function as a bladder, also shared that he was scheduled to meet with doctors. Despite his condition, however, Sanders continues to coach, even keeping a portable toilet on the sideline during games to manage the side effects of his surgery.

This revelation has naturally struck a deep emotional chord across the football community, especially with former NFL player and Speakeasy host Emmanuel Acho, who used his platform to send a heartfelt message of empathy and support to Coach Prime.

“This was tough for me to watch,” Acho began. He then went on to describe how Sanders’ struggles go far beyond football, affecting his health, family, and emotional well-being.

“He has two toes amputated on one of his feet while also trying to be a father of a son in the midst of one of the biggest NFL controversies in the last decade, while also being a father to another son who’s chasing an NFL dream, got cut, and is still trying to chase that dream,” Acho added.

The analyst then paused, reflecting on the magnitude of everything Sanders is facing at once:

“Deion Sanders is trying to navigate all of these things. And yes, Colorado’s two and four — that’s the football aspect. But we forget sometimes, when talking about these players and coaches, there’s a human dealing with his humanity while also trying to deal with the sport.”

Once all the listed responsibilities sank in, the former linebacker emphasized how much strength it must take to endure what Sanders faces every day. “Dealing with blood clots is hard if you don’t work. Dealing with bladder cancer is hard if you don’t work. Now imagine dealing with both while being a head coach of a Power Five school,” he noted.

And then, to close his segment, the former linebacker offered his full support and prayers. “Deion, you’re in our thoughts. Deion, you’re in our prayers. Obviously, you know that we care about you. We support you. We love you,” he said.

Acho usually tries to be hot with his takes, but this time, his words really had warmth. Because he spoke for more than just the sports world, he spoke for everyone who’s been inspired by Deion Sanders’ relentless resilience.