“I Need a Break”: Mother of Trevon Diggs’ Daughter Is Tired of Caring for Her 3 Kids

Joie Chavis is a well-known social media influencer and model with 2.3 million followers on Instagram. However, some might know her better for her high-profile list of baby daddies… The most recent being NFL corner Trevon Diggs.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback started dating Chavis back in September 2022, a year after he was named First-Team All-Pro for leading the league with 11 interceptions in 2021. The pair welcomed their first child together, Harlo Rose, in August 2024.

Now, 10 months into her new life as a mother of three, Chavis is feeling the heat. One or two kids you can handle on your own — you’ve got one hand for each. But when you throw a third into the mix, things start to get tough and messy.

Chavis recently opened up about the challenges of being a mother to so many children.

“I’m tired ya’ll. Having two kids is one thing. Having three is like having 10. Babies is where they at. I need a break,” the influencer said.

“Shai is with her dad, Hendrix is with my mom. It’s so hard to manage a business and make sure I’m overseeing that Instagram. They said stop having them if you’re tired. Ha ha ha, good one. Shut up. You can be tired without kids.”

Chavis’ first famous courtship was courtesy of rapper and actor Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow. The pair had a daughter, Shai Moss, back in 2011. She is now 14 and features prominently on Chavis’ social media pages. In 2018, Chavis also had a son with rapper Future named Hendrix. That makes three famous fathers for her three children.

Needless to say, a story like this brought out people and accounts from the darkest corners of the internet. “These famous dudes really just pass around the same chicks,” said one. “Maybe don’t be w****,” said another.

“Oh the **orror! That professional athlete / entertainer child support must be too much for her accountant to handle,” chimed in another lonely man. “Imagine caring what a ** thinks,” added another.

The replies to the video were generally negative. Most of them made the same point: that Joie Chavis is a gold digger who sleeps with famous men to secure big child support payments. A lot of nasty language was used as well.

We have no idea what kind of person Chavis is or what her motives may or may not have been, but that rhetoric comes off as a little silly when you compare her relationships to the romantic histories of her three baby daddies.

Bow Wow was engaged to Erica Mena in 2016, which fell through, and had another child by another woman in 2020. Diggs, meanwhile, had a son named Aaiden with Sierra Danielle in 2016, and another named Chosen Alexander with Yasmine Lopez in 2021.

Future is the grand daddy of them all, though: he has seven different children, each by a different woman. And there are even a few situations of disputed paternity.

If we’re going to go after a woman simply for having a baby with a famous man, let’s keep that same energy when talking about those men and their promiscuity.