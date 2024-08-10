Deiondra Sanders Reflects on Pregnancy Challenges After Giving Birth to Baby Boy

Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Coach Deion Sanders, has welcomed a baby boy into her life. The baby arrived after Deiondra’s fiancé and R7B singer, Jacquees popped the question to her at the baby shower a month ago. However, the arrival of the baby was preceded by a very difficult pregnancy for Momma Sanders.

Taking to Instagram, Deiondra opened up about the challenges she faced during her pregnancy. These hurdles included dealing with fibroids— growths in the uterus that can lead to complications such as bleeding or discomfort and impact the baby’s well-being.

Deiondra also had to deal with miscarriages before this. Adding to her struggles was a shortened cervix, which increased the chances of pre-term labor due to inadequate support for the pregnancy. As a result, she underwent cerclage– a procedure where stitches are used to close the cervix and reduce the risk of early labor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiondra Sanders (@deiondrasanders)

She also underwent myomectomies–surgeries aimed at removing fibroids from her uterus to increase her chances of having a pregnancy.

Despite facing challenges along the way, the sight of her son in the labor room after hours of labor made every struggle worthwhile. She was overjoyed to reach the 28-week milestone and welcome her baby boy, affectionately named Baby Que.

Wrapping up her IG post, Deiondra thanked God, saying, “I Can’t do anything but praise Him! Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus.”

Alongside the raw write-up, Deiondra also shared intimate snapshots from the delivery room where she was seen holding the newborn. In other photos in the carousel post, her mother and fiance were spotted being there for the new mama on her big day. In a wonderful coincidence, Baby Que came just in time to celebrate his grandfather’s 57th birthday.

Deion Sanders becomes a grandfather on his birthday

The head coach of CU has been a constant source of support for his eldest daughter during her tough pregnancy. This year, as he celebrated his 57th birthday, he also celebrated becoming a grandfather for the first time.

During CU’s Media Day in Boulder, Sanders expressed his gratitude and told USA Today,

“That’s how good God is like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?”

Deiondra Sanders is Coach Prime’s first child from his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers. They got married in 1989 but unfortunately ended their marriage in 1997.