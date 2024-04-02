Not Caleb Williams, But This Tennessee QB is the Most Physically Gifted Signal Caller; per Brady Quinn

During the NFL Combine, many star college athletes skipped workouts, sparking controversy. Yet, with colleges hosting Pro Days, there’s a buzz about the emerging talents for the 2024 NFL draft. Lately, QBs like Caleb Williams have been getting all the attention, but Tennessee’s QB Joe Milton has already turned heads with his Pro Day workout. Likewise, former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn had no hesitation in rating Milton over everyone else, as far as physical attributes are concerned.

CBS Sports analyst, Brady Quinn had high praises for Joe Milton and he believes the 24-year-old has more potential than any other quarterback in the upcoming draft. Quinn pointed out Milton’s outstanding physical attributes as he stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 235 lbs, with a wingspan of 80 inches, and an arm length of 10 1/4 inches.

While praising Milton, Quinn mentioned his ability to throw accurately even when not in an ideal position. The former quarterback also discussed Milton’s agility and composure in the pocket, along with his knack for protecting the football. On top of it, Quinn stated that Milton’s playing style reminded him of QB Anthony Richardson who was drafted fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Quinn backed up his praise with a specific example from Milton’s last season, where in one game the 24-year-old threw a 35-yard pass effortlessly with precision showcasing his exceptional arm talent. Milton has had a six-year college career at Michigan and Tennessee. However, it was the last season, that truly made him exceptional. Yet, does that make him better than the 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams?

Joe Milton started in 12 games in the last season and had his first 2000+ yards performance in his career. He recorded 2813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, with a decent passing percentage of 64.7. Caleb on the other hand has far better stats of 3633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with a passing percentage of 68.6.

Furthermore, Williams is expected to be drafted by the Chicago Bears as the first overall pick in the 2024 drafts, while Milton is seen as a late sixth or seventh-round pick.

While he might fall behind in numbers against Williams, Quinn sees Milton as a valuable prospect for any team willing to invest in his development. Helping Milton reach his potential might require a bit more work, but Quinn believes the potential payoff for drafting him could be beneficial for any team in the future.

ESPN Analyst Points Out Milton’s NFL Improvement Areas

While scouts see potential in Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton to play in the NFL, ESPN’s Jordan Reid claimed the 24-year-old still needed to improve certain aspects of his game to succeed at that level. Scouts are already impressed by the Tennessee QB’s size and arm strength, but they are also waiting for him to bring consistency to his performances.

When criticizing Milton’s ability, Reid pointed out his struggles with throwing accurate deep passes. He claimed Milton still has issues with placing the ball where he wants it to go, and even stats show that he hasn’t been very successful with throws over 20 yards and has completed just 28.6 percent of those passes.

During the Tennessee pro day, Milton proved his skills with a 34.5-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump, and a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, showing he has got what it takes to be in the league. Despite some concerns, a team might take a chance on him in the NFL draft, hoping they can help him improve his accuracy and fulfill his potential.