Tom Brady’s Stats For 2022 Season: Here’s How The Veteran QB Has Performed Post Un-Retirement

A lot of eyes were on Tom Brady’s numbers after he decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks earlier this year. Regardless of a slow start, Brady’s stats this season remain respectable.

The GOAT Quarterback and NFL legend Tom Brady returned from retirement this season and the expectations were high. We can’t really blame the fans for it as he has dominated the NFL for so long that any slow start seems unusual.

Brady and the Buccaneers are 2-1 on the season after a 14-12 loss to the Packers in Week 3. However, the team’s offense has been quiet all season. Along the slow offensive start, there has been a lot of off-field drama about Brady’s personal life.

Moreover, there are rumors that Brady is approaching this season knowing that it will be his last as a professional football player. Although it’s “possible” that Brady changes his mind.

Also Read: Brandi Love’s Tom Brady Tweet Amidst Divorce Rumors With Gisele Bundchen Leaves NFL Fans Bewildered

Tom Brady’s season so far

The 2-1 record isn’t poor at all. Only two NFL clubs have started the season stronger than the others in the standings.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady has thrown for 673 yards and a 65 percent completion rate, along with three passing touchdowns and one interception. In terms of yards per attempt, he is averaging 6.5 which would be the second-lowest mark of his career (behind only 2002, when he averaged 6.3).

The statistics aren’t bad per se, and most people would consider them to be respectable for the 45-year-old quarterback. Brady now ranks 14th out of 21 quarterbacks with an overall rating of 89.2 as of 2022.

BREAKING — Tom Brady is back in the NFL. He has announced a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, ending his two-month retirement. pic.twitter.com/EyzEjrZTjM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 13, 2022

There is no doubt about the fact that Tom is one of the finest QBs in the game and although he hasn’t had a tremendous season thus far, we can expect his stats to improve as we go further into the season.

Also Read: $245 Million Quarterback Russell Wilson & $4.5 Billion Denver-Based Franchise Gift Fans One of The Worst Broncos Games in NFL