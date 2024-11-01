“Garrett Wilson is Half Spider-Man, Half Simone Biles”: Josina Anderson in Awe of Jets’ ‘Catch Of The Year’ Candidate

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Garrett Wilson has been compared a lot to Michael Jordan after his killer catch from the Jets vs Texans game on Thursday. Some said it reminded them of Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic catch for the Giants from 10 years ago. Josina Anderson, meanwhile, thought he resembled a loveable superhero and an Olympic gymnast.

Wilson’s catch was truly a beaut. As Aaron Rodgers threw a cannon of a 26-yarder to Wilson, he jumped up in the air like a ballerina and managed to catch the ball in one hand in the end zone. Not only did it propel the Jets to a 21-13 victory, but it was also just a beautiful sight to behold.

So, it’s not a surprise that his grace and nimbleness had Emmy-winning journalist Josina Anderson saying that he is “half Spider-man, half Simone Biles.”

I don’t care what nobody says. Garrett Wilson is half Spider Man, half Simone Biles. What an acrobatic catch.#PlayoftheYear candidate #Jets Yes don’t forget Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary. 😬 pic.twitter.com/v4oVzQcfuc — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2024

The 26-yard TD was Wilson’s second TD of the day. His first was also a one-hander! The iconic TD was initially ruled incomplete because Wilson got only one foot down. However, on a replay challenge, it was revealed that his shin landed inbounds in the back of the end zone.

His form and his one-handed catch understandably reminded everyone of Jordan. In fact, he looked exactly like the Jumpman logo.

According to Next Gen Stats, the 26-yarder had a completion probability of 13.6%, the 5th-most improbable completion of the season, and the most improbable by Rodgers since Week 1, 2020. But Wilson beat those odds.

And he might just have single-handedly saved the Jets season, as they improved to a 3-6 record, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The offense saw some chemistry for the first time since Rodgers took the reign in New York.

Yes, the win came to a shaky and struggling Houston Texans, but even Rodgers admitted that another loss would’ve shattered the already demotivated Jets unit. “It was kind of season on the line there in the second half,” Rodgers said.