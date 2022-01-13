“Tom Brady was like ‘well f**k you Tyrann Mathieu'”: LeSean McCoy hilariously reveals how Buccaneers QB put the Honey Badger in his place while steamrolling the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

On the path to demolishing the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, Tom Brady ruffled some feathers. Notably, he got into a squabble with safety Tyrann Mathieu which was the talk of social media for days after the game.

With the playoffs just around the corner, Tom Brady will have the chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the second time in his career. Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year’s edition, walking all over the favored Chiefs in front of their home crowd.

While the Bucs offense was racking up points on the way to their 31-9 victory, Brady completed a TD pass to Antonio Brown, who beat Tyrann Mathieu in coverage. Brady, who was obviously pumped up about scoring in a Super Bowl, celebrated the TD but Mathieu felt as though the QB was trying to disrespect him.

The pair got into a shouting match, which many fans felt was uncharacteristic of Brady, who is usually very careful about his on-field actions. Anyways, the moment passed and Tampa comfortably won the game with ease.

However, fans all over social media were extremely curious after the game to know exactly what was said in the exchange. It was obviously a pretty intense moment and might have turned out to be one of the most legendary pieces of trash talk in the history of the sport, given the circumstances.

Unfortunately for the fans though, NFL Films said that despite having the audio from the fight available, they would never release it.

LeSean McCoy gives his own account of the Tom Brady – Tyrann Mathieu fight

While we may never know precisely what was said, we can settle for the next best thing. LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy, who was a member of the Bucs last season, recently appeared on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast where he recounted the events of Super Bowl LV.

And while he obviously doesn’t know exactly what went down between Brady and Mathieu, he did provide fans with some context to the scuffle. “Tom ain’t soft, though,” McCoy explained.

“Championship game, right, we’re playing the Chiefs. Tyrann Mathieu, something happened. He did something dirty or something or something like that,” he continued, before remembering what actually caused the fight.

“Oh, this what happened: AB caught the touchdown and Tom was like, ‘Yeah!’ You know, cause Tom gets all excited. He’s like, ‘Oh, man. Great catch’ and it was on Mathieu. So Mathieu felt like ‘get off me’ type of thing.”

“So Tom came over and was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t mean anything by that.’ So Mathieu said, ‘Nah, f**k that.’ Tom said, ‘Well, f**k you!’ The whole sideline was like, ‘Oh, he human!’”

Reportedly, Brady did reach out to the Honey Badger after the game to apologize and it appears as though there’s no hard feelings between them.

