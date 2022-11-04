Derrick Henry’s Net Worth: How Much Has The Running Back Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Oct 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Fans cheer as Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

American football running back Derrick Henry, 28, plays for the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans. The Titans selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

For the 2019 season, Henry led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns. Henry also became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season in 2020.

With 2,027 rushing yards and career highs in carries (378), yards per carry (5.4), and rushing touchdowns (17), Henry was named the offensive player of the year in 2020. He regrettably sustained a serious injury in 2021 and has been out of field ever since.

Also Read: “My Brain Was Trying To Break Out Of My Skull”: Sam Shields Opens Up About His Gut-Wrenching Battle With Concussions

Derrick Henry’s Net Worth

As of 2022, Henry is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million. Derrick Henry signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, agreeing to a four-year, $50,000,000 deal that featured a $12,000,000 signing bonus, $25,500,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $12,500,000.

Henry will make $4,000,000 in base pay, $1,000,000 in roster bonuses, and $9,000,000 in restructure bonuses in 2022. He will also incur a cap hit of $9,367,647 and a dead cap value of $14,250,000.

If Henry plays out the full eight years of his NFL contracts, he will have made $57.5 million in his entire career. In his first season, the 28-year-old made $4.5 million, with a $30 million guaranteed salary.

In his career thus far, Derrick Henry has signed contracts for numerous brand endorsements. He has earned millions of dollars by endorsing major companies like Nike, Pepsi, Dr. Teal’s Epsom salt, Champs Sports, and others.

Here is a breakdown of his earnings from the last five years From NFL –

2016 – $2 million

2017 – $7 million

2018 – $9.5 million

2019 – $11 million

2020 – $15 million

Also Read: “Adam Zimmer Died Due to Covid Vaccines?” Crazy Conspiracy Theories Flood Twitter Post Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator’s Untimely Demise