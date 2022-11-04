“My Brain Was Trying To Break Out Of My Skull”: Sam Shields Opens Up About His Gut-Wrenching Battle With Concussions

2011: Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) during the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. Packers24 07 Of X Wood

Born on December 8, 1987, Sam Shields went on to make a name for himself at the highest level. He played college football at the University of Miami and delivered incredible performances on a consistent basis.

As a result, he was able to make his way into the NFL in 2010. He was roped in as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers. His inclusion sure proved to be lucky for Green Bay as in his rookie season only, the franchise was able to win the championship.

Shields went on to deliver match-winning performances for the Packers on several instances. He played for the team till 2016 and was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2014. He then went to the Rams in 2018 but couldn’t continue for long due to recurring health issues.

Also Read: Bradley Chubb Trade Rumors: Is Miami a Good Landing Spot For The Talented Linebacker?

Sam Shields Was Left To Suffer Alone Once His NFL Career Was Over

Shields sure had an impressive stint at the highest level. However, to earn what he ended up earning, the man had to pay a heavy price. Recently, the cornerback opened up about his long battles with concussions and how they destroyed his life.

In an interaction with Dan Le Batard, Shields claimed that he regrets playing in the NFL as his head is all mushed together because of all the concussions he had to go through.

Shields claimed that he still faces the after effects of all the disastrous hits he took on his head. He still suffers from headaches, loss of appetite and sleep problems. Moreover, he added that once all the razzmatazz of the league was over for him, nobody was there to support him.

“When you’re done with football, everybody forgets about you. Family, friends. I have one friend. In football, I had 10,” he said. “I don’t even talk to most of my family members. Once football was over, everybody was over with me.”

Back in 2018 as well, Shields had written an article describing how the concussion after effects really messed with his head. He had written that his brain used to feel trapped or cramped and sometimes it felt like it was trying to escape out of his skull.

Through the years, several steps have been taken in order to minimize the effects of concussion but surely, something more is needed so that more people aren’t forced to go through what Shields had to.

Also Read: Donovan Peoples-Jones Justifies Power Ranger-Style Entry With Incredible Leap Over Bengals Defender