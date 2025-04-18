Shedeur Sanders Reveals How He Is Training Himself To Move On From His Dad Deion Being His Guardian Angel

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For most of his football journey, Shedeur Sanders has had an unwavering support system: his father, Deion Sanders. Whether it was on the sidelines at Jackson State or running the show at Colorado, Deion was more than just a coach—he was a mentor, motivator, and often, Shedeur’s guardian angel.

Advertisement

Now, with the NFL calling and Coach Prime staying behind in Boulder, Shedeur is bracing himself for the inevitable. For the first time in his career, he’s preparing for life without his father by his side. And according to the Colorado quarterback, it’s not just a physical transition—it’s an emotional one too.

In a recent conversation with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams podcast, the Buffs star opened up about what this shift means and how he’s slowly preparing for life as a pro athlete.

When asked who he turns to for guidance, Sanders didn’t hesitate: “My dad. I hit up my dad for the resources.” But when Adams followed up, asking what Deion’s latest advice was, the NFL prospect dropped a surprising admission. “I haven’t talked to him yet,” he said, pausing. “You know, I’m slowly fading away… so I haven’t talked to him yet, though.”

The phrase—“fading away”—isn’t as grim as it sounds. It’s Shedeur’s way of saying he’s learning how to step out of his father’s shadow and find his own way.

In fact, Shedeur recently revealed that one of the main questions NFL teams had asked him in pre-draft interviews was how he’d handle life without his dad on the sidelines. “Dad ain’t out there playing for me now. You acting like he out there snapping the ball,” he responded. It’s something he’s clearly thought a lot about.

“I’m slowly fading away from… [Deion]”…@ShedeurSanders on his dad pic.twitter.com/tZ4AEB03Al — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 17, 2025

While he’s not cutting all ties with Deion—far from it—he’s working on becoming more self-reliant. He now surrounds himself with other strong mentors, such as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“When a guy like Coach Tomlin is there, it’s cool,” Sanders said casually, but with a sense of growing confidence. Interestingly enough, he also sees some Coach Prime mannerisms in the Steelers HC. “What he preaches from his staff down is similar to my dad,” said the Boulder player.

Still, when Adams posed a critical question—whether he had already faced the toughest coach of his life—Sanders didn’t flinch. “I have,” he said. And when Adams pressed further, wondering if Tomlin or anyone else could match that level of challenge, Shedeur confirmed what most had already suspected: “For me, he is,” referring to Deion.

That might be one of the reasons why Shedeur Sanders will be just fine on his own. He’s already faced the toughest critic, the biggest supporter, and the man who demanded the most from him—Coach Prime.

As the Buffs quarterback enters the next chapter, he isn’t abandoning his roots. He is evolving.