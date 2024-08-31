Caleb Williams Reveals How Losing to Harrison Bailey Shaped His Quarterback Journey at 10

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams’ journey as the number one draft pick was set in motion at just 10 years old. And Louisville Cardinals’ Harrison Bailey had a huge hand in it.

Talking to Maria Taylor of NFL on NBC, the Bears’ star quarterback relived the moment that was a turning point in his football journey. In a semi-final game against Bailey’s team from Georgia, Williams experienced a tough loss that deeply impacted him.

During the game, Williams, who was playing as a running back, felt the sting of defeat more acutely than usual. He expressed that losing to Bailey’s team was a pivotal moment, prompting him to reconsider his role on the field. Williams stated,

“Harrison whooped my tail…I took that loss a bit more tough than most times…I wanted to switch to quarterback. I wanted to be able to spread the ball around…I wanted to be a reason why we would win games.”

This early experience of loss and the desire to take on a leadership role as a quarterback motivated Williams to develop his skills further as he enlisted the help of his father to prepare him for the road ahead.

Rather than letting the loss linger, Williams’ father took action. He sat down with the young athlete and put together a comprehensive plan to help him prepare for the quarterback position. This plan focused on several key areas like nutrition, workouts, sleep, etc.

That loss to Bailey not only put Williams on the path to becoming a quarterback but also set him up for loftier goals.

Williams’ goal for football greatness

When 10-year-old Williams lost to Harrison Bailey in that eventful matchup, he not only wanted to improve his game, or become a great quarterback, he wanted to become the greatest quarterback to have ever played the game.

He realized that while football was a passion, he hadn’t yet grasped the hard work necessary to elevate his game. “I was a bit emotional because of the loss,” he shared. “At that time, I wasn’t putting in the hard work. Football was fun for me, but I didn’t know what came with it.”

So, he got to work almost immediately, and with the guidance of his father, who implemented a structured training plan, Williams began to embrace the discipline and effort required to improve.

Williams has always been vocal about his lofty aspirations, and his dream of becoming the greatest quarterback fuels his determination to set his sights on the long game. As he makes his NFL debut, his journey to greatness is only just beginning.