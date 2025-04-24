Redditor Breaks Down Why Chicago Bears Trading Up With Giants for Abdul Carter Makes Perfect Sense

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) walks off the field following the game against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

We all know some teams enter the NFL Draft with the intention of possibly trading out of their pick. The New York Giants could very well be one of them this draft day. Their need at quarterback is clear, but Shedeur Sanders may not be the answer they’re looking for.

Advertisement

With so much uncertainty surrounding the top QB prospects, the Giants might be better off trading down. The key question is: how far can they move back, still land a quarterback, and help another team secure their ideal prospect? One Redditor thinks they’ve figured it out.

A Reddit user named JohnnyDepputy (with a 49ers badge flaunting beside his name) pointed out that the Bears and Giants could turn out to be perfect trade partners this Thursday. That way, Chicago gets an edge rusher in Abdul Carter, and the Giants get their quarterback of the future in Jaxon Dart.

It’s hard to deny that the Giants have ties to the Ole Miss Rebels. Their former coach, Joe Judge, is now part of the Ole Miss coaching staff. Eli Manning, the franchise’s all-time best quarterback, also went to the school. That’s why some are starting to believe the team is honing in on Dart with their first-round pick.

As the Redditor explained: “Dart is the guy IMO, but they don’t have it in them to take him at #3 (understandably). He’s only 21 and has all the physical tools to be good, played under pro coaches in Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weiss, the Giants have strong ties with Ole Miss, etc. Trade back and get a couple extra picks to build out the roster. Perfect situation for Dart to sit and learn from Russ and Jameis.”

Posts from the nfl

community on Reddit

The original author of the post made some great points. He argued that trading down for additional picks would help the Giants build a much more well-rounded team, rather than loading up on defensive edge rushers like Carter. Additionally, there’s no pressing need for Dart to start right away. He could simply sit behind Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston and learn for a season.

However, other Redditors trolled the suggestion. “Makes too much sense for who lol? The Giants have strong ties to Ole Miss just because they drafted Eli from there 21 years ago? Dart is the guy? Just start a podcast nobody will listen to already,” someone remarked.

Comment

byu/JohnnyDepputy from discussion

innfl

“How about no?” another simply stated. “Daniel Jones 2.0,” one user wrote.

“I want Carter. You can never have too many ways to get to the QB. A dominant rush will make the secondary look a lot better. I keep seeing mocks where Giants take Carter at 3 and trade up into first round to get Dart, which would be good,” penned a Giant faithful.

Despite the trolls and their jokes, the original poster is on to something with this suggestion. It may not seem like it has much merit at first, but it does. The Giants don’t necessarily need another edge rusher.

Sure, maybe Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t what the team thought he would be and is somewhat replaceable—but they also just traded for Brian Burns. It’s hard to believe they’re seriously considering Carter early on.

Furthermore, one of the biggest talking points this offseason has been the Giants’ need for a quarterback of the future. Dart could very well be that guy.

At one point, we thought it was going to be Shedeur Sanders to the Big Apple, but teams have revealed they aren’t as high on him as we once believed. Now, trading back and drafting Dart at a more suitable spot seems like a viable option. Plus, Carter would be a welcome addition in Chicago.