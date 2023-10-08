Despite Admitting That he Sounds Like an A**hole, Mike Florio Blasts Kirk Cousins for Not Pushing Hard; “Do You Want to be Great?”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently blasted Vikings QB Kirk Cousins over his work ethic. The NFL analyst claimed that to transition from a good QB to a fantastic one, Kirk needs to push harder. As the Vikings are set to take on the Chiefs tonight, Florio reckons that to outplay someone as good as Mahomes, Kirk needed to go the extra mile.

The Vikings didn’t have a great start to the season, losing their first three matches and barely winning their fourth win over the struggling Panthers. Despite the losses, Kirk has been putting up great numbers as a QB. He has thrown for over 1000 yards. But Florio feels Cousins isn’t doing enough.

Mike Florio is Upset Over Kirk Cousins Taking a Rest Day

Mike Florio on Pro-Football Talk blasts Kirk for not doing enough and going out to ball games especially when Patrick Mahomes is coming to town. About Kirk, he says-

“The Guy who was in the Quarterback series with Cousins is coming to town and it’s going to be a big game. Cousins and Vikings finally have a chance to turn their season around. Patrick Mahomes is coming to town and you are taking five hours out of your day to go to the park. It’s a simple question – Do you want to be great? Do you want to beat Mahomes? Mahomes would be right now busting his as*. It all goes back to the QB documentary where Cousins says He doesn’t work hard on Tuesdays. Florio asks – Why doesn’t he? “

Florio said he felt like an a**h*le for stating the basic reality that it takes to be all in to win and play in the postseason and eventually in the biggest game. He seemed extremely flummoxed by the fact that Cousins took his off day to take “five hours out of his day” to go to the park.

Cousins had earlier revealed that he does “nothing” on Tuesdays. This is the first time this season Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be going up against the Vikings and Florio seems anxious that the Vikings won’t be able to hold their ground against him.

Chris Simms Agrees with Florio’s Assessment of Kirk Cousins

Simms says Mike is not wrong for saying the truth. Extending his support to Florio, he says- “I think it’s a fair question. Every NFL coach would go that’s odd but they won’t say it publicly. I don’t think you are off base here. We have a groundwork laid out before us just with other great QBs and some of the sacrifices they made.”

It starts with Brady and Manning right there and we know the work ethic they put forth 7 days a week. Days preparing, backup QBs and staff doing projects for them to make sure they’re prepared for Wednesday practice and that’s the formula for success.”

Simms feels Cousins isn’t going the “Tom Brady & Peyton Manning way”, who used to work every day of the week. Moreover, Simms finds Cousins’ way a bit odd, considering he is the highest-paid employee of the Vikings. That is a stark contrast to Mahomes who has been described by Andy Reed as a “Gym Rat.” Vikings will be taking on Mahomes & Co. on Sunday at U.S Bank stadium.