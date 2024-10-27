Despite ‘Enjoying’ His Time With ESPN, Alex Smith Thought He Was Too ‘Boring’ for TV

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith prior to a a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Injuries undoubtedly hindered Alex Smith’s career, preventing him from fully realizing the potential and hype of being the first overall pick. Nevertheless, he managed to carve out an impressive 16-year career in the NFL, starting for three different teams.

The Utah alum retired in 2021 and quickly transitioned into sports media, joining ESPN as an analyst. Smith admitted he never imagined this path for himself, despite proving skilled in his new role, as he didn’t consider himself the most animated personality during his playing days.

Former 49ers QB joined the Ryan Russillo Podcast to discuss his transition into media. During their engaging conversation, Smith shared his initial doubts about working in the industry, explaining that, as a player, he hadn’t learned how to engage meaningfully with journalists.

He noted that coaches often advise players to avoid revealing too much to the press, so he would typically just echo the prepared messaging they provided.

” I don’t know if you know this when I played I was like the most boring interview of all time. I was like epitome of getting on the podium and the microphone and just verbal vomit. I didn’t say anything of meaning because you are coached to do that.”

However, with no such restriction now, he has found his own voice. He mentioned how he loves working with ESPN and has been embracing this challenge. Smith stated that he listens to people around him, and what they have to say, which helps him get ready for match days.

While the former Chiefs QB is embracing his new life, he initially found it difficult to accept the change and leave football behind.

Smith revealed that walking away from football was hard for him

Professional sportsperson dedicates their whole life to learning and honing one trade, giving their all to make it reach the zenith. Alex Smith was no different. But once he made it to the league, he knew his time might be short there because the average career length in the NFL is less than the time players spend in college.

Despite all his injuries, the 3-time Pro Bowler spent 16 years doing something he loved. So naturally it was hard for him to give it all up and walk away. Walking away was hard as his life now lacked that purpose and drive.

Smith pointed out he still had all the energy that needed channeling. There were all those lingering questions about the future.

” Transitions are hard. Walking away from professional sports is such a unique thing. But then you walk away, you know I had interest and things I’d always wanted to go do I got to put off. Football kept going and going. Then you unplug from football for a while and decompress but you quickly realize that I can’t just play golf every day. What am I going to do for the rest of my life.”

Alex shared that he’s still working to find the right balance and answer those lingering questions. His role at ESPN is just one piece of the puzzle—a piece he now enjoys. The former 49ers QB has also launched his own podcast, further expanding his reach in the sports media industry.