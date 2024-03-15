Despite Getting Several Offers, Former KC Chiefs Tight End Reunites With Tyreek Hill in Miami

Although he had potential, Jody Fortson would never replace Travis Kelce or Noah Grey. It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes finds Kelce as his trustiest target during games, and it won’t change for a while, for sure. Moreover, Jody, the Chiefs’ undrafted free agent, has played only 19 games since joining the franchise in 2019, whilst also missing the entire 2023 season with a shoulder injury. So, can you blame him for looking for new scenery?

5 not-so-impressive seasons and 3 Super Bowl rings later, the former Valdosta State Blazers wideout (he played as a wide receiver in college), Jody Fortson, is moving to Miami — and his former teammate, Tyreek Hill, is more than happy. Despite fielding offers from many different clubs, Fortson chose to pick the Dolphins, where he will reunite with Hill. The duo played together for three seasons before the Cheetah jumped ship. Reacting to Barry Jackson‘s report about the same, Hill wrote on X,

“Now this is the news I been waiting on .”

As it turns out, Tyreek can rely on a few more than just Fortson, as the Phins made a few notable moves this season. They signed Tight End Jonnu Smith for $8.4 million on a 2-year deal. They have also re-signed RB Salvon Ahmed and offensive lineman Robert Jones, according to Dolphins Wire.

Nonetheless. the franchise is set to lose more free agents than most teams this off-season, and the situation will hardly get better since they are one of the teams over the salary cap.

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024 Outlook

The Dolphins have tried to strengthen a few key areas in this free agency. They re-signed offensive lineman Robert Jones, RB Salvon Ahmed, and Punter Jake Bailey. They also released cornerback Xavien Howard and signed cornerback Siran Neal, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks as unrestricted free agents from Seattle, as per Sports Illustrated.

Before the start of free agency, they signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, Tight End Jonnu Smith, and re-signed defensive back Elijah Campbell and cornerback Nik Needham. They also released/failed physical linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen.

Many key players are expected to become free agents next year so a contract extension takes precedence over signing new players. Tua Tagovailoa drafted in 2020 is currently in his 5th year and will be a free agent in 2025. Given the state of the QB market right now, he will fetch a contract of nearly $50 million. Raheem Mostert was signed as a free agent from the 49ers in 2022 and will be a free agent again next season.

Jaylen Waddle, their backup wideout and a potential successor to Hill was signed in 2021 as a first-round pick and the Dolphins have until May 2, 2024, to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025. Their backup wideouts Cedric Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool, and River Cracraft will be free agents this year, leaving the club short in the receiving department.

LB Jaelan Phillips, their first-round pick in the 2021 draft, is up for a 5th-year extension and the team has until the May 2 deadline. Other Linebackers Duke Riley, David Long Jr, Melvin Ingram, Calvin Munson, Justin Houston, and Bruce Irvin will be free agents in 2024 or 2025.

Center Connor Williams and other Offensive Linemen OL Isaiah Wynn, OL Jonotthan Harrison, and Tackle Kendall Lamm are free agents this year. It will be hard to retain all these players because the Dolphins are $4.9 million over the salary cap, according to data from Spotrac.

Despite having the league’s best offense under Frank Smith last season, they could not get past the Chiefs in the Wild Card round. It’s also no secret that significantly struggled against opponents with a winning record. The Dolphins will be hoping to make a competitive roster that helps them register their first playoff victory since 2001.