Despite Good Leading, Analyst Couldn’t Get Deion Sanders to Talk About the ‘Shedeur Sanders Draft Plan’: “You Know I Know You”

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before Deion Sanders became a college football coach, he spent years as an analyst with NFL Network. During that time, he got close with Rich Eisen. It’s safe to say the two are very familiar with one another. Eisen hoped to use their shared work experience to coax some information out of Sanders today, but the NFL Hall of Famer snuffed out his attempted extraction.

During this afternoon’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen tried getting Sanders to reveal his supposed “draft plan” for his son, Shedeur. Eisen was specifically angling for Sanders to admit if he’d jump to the NFL to continue coaching the talented quarterback. Sanders recognized Eisen’s intentions and called him on them.

“That was a good lead-in, Rich. Rich, you know I know you, right? I worked with you for well over a decade… I know your rhythm, I know your pace, I know your tempo. I know you, man… [and] I know exactly where you’re going.”

Eisen laughed as Sanders walked him through all he knew. Colorado’s head coach began laughing too, then said he was “running comfortable” in Boulder.

It’s not the first time Sanders has been forced to deny interest in an NFL gig for 2025. And until the next season starts, it likely won’t be the last.

Deion Sanders says he wants Shedeur, Travis Hunter to “be happy”

Sheduer Sanders didn’t end up being a Heisman Trophy finalist this year. However, he posted tremendous numbers while leading Colorado to a 9-3 record and won the Johnny Unitas Award.

Scouts don’t consider him to have the highest ceiling among quarterbacks in this draft class but do recognize he has Pro Bowl-level upside. That, and a perceived high floor, make him a solid candidate for the No. 1 overall pick.

The end zone cam of that TD for Colorado pic.twitter.com/3VzNxMCkBW — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 30, 2023

To Deion Sanders – who is clearly somewhat biased – the choice is obvious. He believes Shedeur will be the first player off the board come draft time. He’s also confident Travis Hunter will go in the top five.

But no matter where they end up, he’s a bit disappointed they’ll be joining organizations that struggled in 2024.

“I just want these guys happy, man. I just want them happy, in the right situation to soar. Unfortunately, they’re so good that they’re gonna go to a team that wasn’t that good the prior year. But that could all change with an announcement of their names.”

Deion told Eisen he thinks whether the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants hold the No. 1 pick, Shedeur is getting selected at that spot. He, and the rest of us, will find out if that’s true when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24.