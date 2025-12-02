‘Firing Him Isn’t the Solution’: Nick Sirianni Defends Kevin Patullo Amid House Vandalization

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has underperformed all season, and fans are getting tired of it. Frustration with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has grown so much that some fans vandalized his house. But Nick Sirianni defended his OC, shutting down any speculation about making a change anytime soon.

The defending Super Bowl champs simply haven’t been able to get things going offensively this season. After losing their OC last year, Kellen Moore, to the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, several holes have widened. It’s reached a point where fans and even players are frustrated.

After the Eagles’ stunning 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, fans even egged Patullo’s house to show their displeasure. Sirianni, however, backed his OC, saying that changing one thing isn’t the answer, hinting at a bigger issue.

“When things are going well, it’s never just because of one person. And when things are going bad, it’s never just about one person,” Sirianni said on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“Sometimes, when you think it’s just one thing, then you’re able to do different things and make changes. But that’s not the case, and that’s not how I feel,” added the head coach.

Sirianni made it clear he doesn’t plan on firing Patullo. He wants to try to make things work with the people he already has in the building. That’s fair, given the Eagles are still 8-4 and in a strong playoff position.

Later on, Sirianni decided to ignore the vandalism report. Instead, the head coach wanted to assure fans that he and Patullo are working hard to get the offense on the right track.

“No comment about the vandalism or anything like that. I don’t want to get into that. Just know that we’re working like crazy to get going. To get it going better. Had a little bit of time this week to reevaluate some of the things we’re doing and how we can get better off that,” Sirianni said.

He also added that he knows what he expects from the players and what the players expect from him.

“Players want consistency from me. I want consistency from them… Win, lose, or draw, we’re going to double down on tough detail together and be relentless with it as we go,” Sirianni added.

Only time will tell if the Eagles can get their offense in order. One of their biggest issues may be the lack of involvement from Saquon Barkley. After nearly breaking the single-season rushing record last year, Barkley still doesn’t have 1,000 yards this season. He has only one game with over 100 rushing yards, compared to 11 such games last year.

But there are other issues, too. AJ Brown has voiced frustration with a lack of involvement in the offense all year. They’ve also been dealing with a banged-up O-line, which has undoubtedly hindered everyone’s production across the board.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see what Sirianni has planned for the final five games of the season. The schedule eases up a bit, with three games against the Washington Commanders, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Commanders again. But mixed in are tough matchups with the Buffalo Bills and the LA Chargers.