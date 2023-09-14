“9/11 is Just a Bad Date for New York”: OJ Simpson is Appalled by Aaron Rodgers’ Injury, But Still Has Faith in Jets

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leaves the field after the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, the veteran QB who was creating Super Bowl hype all along the offseason, suffered a horrific injury in his first game of the season and as expected, OJ Simpson isn’t pleased by how things turned out for the New York – based franchise. Aaron Rodgers was on the field for just 2 minutes during the win against the Buffalo Bills before he got injured.

Advertisement

During an appearance on It Is What It Is, reflecting on Aaron’s injury which he sustained against the Bills on the same date, OJ claimed that 9/11 is just a really bad date for the city of New York. Monday also marked the 22nd Anniversary of the terror attack on the Twin Towers in New York back in 2001.

Former Bills Running Back OJ Simpson Reflects on Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

OJ Simpson recently compared World Trade Center terror attacks with Aaron Rodgers’ injury and labelled 9/11 being a bad day for New Yorkers, as both the events transpired on the same date, though years apart. OJ stated that while he has faith in the Jets to do well without Rodgers, the injury incident is really unfortunate.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1702033847188132125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“The Jets are still going to be good. They got that defense and that kid learnt a lot from Aaron. Unfortunately 9/11 is just a bad day to New York. You got to play. That’s the problem with not playing at all before you go out on the field. That weren’t a bad tackle. You got to get your body loose,” said Simpson.

While Simpson may not have meant it that way, the analogy he used didn’t really go down well with a lot of people as the amount of pain families and individuals were subjected to after the horrific attacks, shouldn’t really be equated to the injury sustained on field by a football player.

Packers Fans Celebrated Aaron Rodgers’ Injury a Bit Too Early

A hysterical incident took place during the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee. The bar had promised free drinks if former Packers man Aaron Rodgers started the game and still the New York Jets lost.

Advertisement

Upon seeing Aaron Rodgers getting injured early on in the game, the Packers fans became confident of getting free drinks for the night and started drinking like crazy. And as fate would have it, the Jets won the game in the dying moments with a field goal. The fans went into absolute shock as they realized they were not getting free booze but would now have to pay a huge bill!

While the Jets fans might have had the last laugh, Aaron’s absence is going to affect them to a massive extent.