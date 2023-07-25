Despite No Takers in the NFL, Cam Newton is Raking in the Moolah by Renting Out $2,600,000 Mansion to Hornets Star LaMelo Ball

Cam Newton was once considered the next biggest thing in the NFL but now has no takers in the league and he remains a free agent for a second straight year. Initially, he earned quite a lot of money in his pro football career which he used to invest in a bunch of assets that are now paying dividends to support his years outside the NFL. One such investment was his Charlotte condo that he purchased for a whopping $1.6 million.

The luxurious North Carolina condo which Cam Newton bought in 2012 is now being rented by NBA youngster LaMelo Ball. Newton listed the condo for sale in 2020 for $3.2 million which he lowered to $2.6 million later. However, he still owns the property as of 2023 and is still making a consistent rental income from it.

Cam Newton Leasing His Condo to LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball was drafted by Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft as the third overall pick. Upon getting drafted LaMelo signed a four-year rookie contract worth $35,596,275. Despite getting a massive sum from the Hornets, Ball decided to rent out a luxurious condo in Charlotte, North Carolina which was owned by the NFL QB Cam Newton.

Newton was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the New England Patriots that year, leaving his condo vacant which he put to good use. The 2015 NFL MVP even listed his 3,335 square feet property which did not sell and the Hornets star rents out the condo even today. However, it’s still not known how much Ball is paying Cam Newton monthly for the place, but it surely won’t be cheap because of its luxurious features.

Newton’s $2,600,000 Charlotte Condo

According to Realtor.com, the 3,335 sq ft has three bedrooms, with three and a half bathrooms occupying half of the fifth floor. The main attractions of the property are the open living and dining space with a state-of-the-art kitchen. The house also features a Zen-like master bedroom with a massive walk-in closet and an impressive spa bath.

The 21-year-old hoops star is not the only one who could play basketball in his neighborhood, as the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan himself has a condo for himself occupying the entire seventh floor of the apartment. Although it is not certain when will Cam Newton strike a deal with a potential buyer of the condo, until then the NBA star will definitely enjoy his rented king-size condo or until he is traded to another team.