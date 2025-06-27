“You Kinda Look Like How Coach Prime Will Look In a Few Years”: Shilo Sanders Shares Hilarious Moment With a Senior Bucs Fan

Ever since landing a 3-year, $2.9 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shilo Sanders has been doing more than just preparing for his rookie NFL season — he’s been eating very well.

Advertisement

The former Colorado safety, son of NFL legend Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, has turned his food adventures into content gold through his YouTube series “Tampa Food Tour”, where he reviews local restaurants with an unfiltered mix of jokes, reviews, and run-ins with colorful personalities.

In the third and latest episode of the tour, Shilo Sanders kicked things off with a trip to Dummy Crabby, a seafood hotspot known for its crab legs, shrimp, and customizable spice levels.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders wasted no time, ordering a massive plate of crab legs drenched in sauces because they are his “number one favorite food,” he said, sounding as locked in on his meal as he is on gameday film.

But the real magic of the episode happened after his visit to Crabby.

Shilo Sanders and his cameraman, Dom, made a pit stop at Subway — not for a sandwich, initially, but to look for some Churros and use the restroom. However, the store’s “customers only” policy for using the toilet made the Bucs’ safety feel like ordering a 6-inch ham and cheese sub and a chocolate chip cookie, which he accepted with good humor. But what came next turned into a full-on sitcom moment.

As he waited, an older man nearby asked Shilo’s crew, “We going to be on TV, man?” Without skipping a beat, Sanders grinned and shot back: “If you want to be… they said uh YouTube terms of service you got to hit the dougie to get on YouTube though.”

The man admitted he didn’t know how to “hit the dougie,” prompting Shilo to demonstrate. The man then attempted his own version — something between a dougie and a cooking move — earning laughs from everyone present.

Then came the selfie moment. The fan couldn’t figure out how to flip his camera. Shilo Sanders cracked up: “I got you. I got to help my dad with this, too. Y’all past the age to learn technology. I got you.”

But the lighthearted exchange turned nostalgic when the man reminisced about Sanders’ childhood: “Y’all came over to Riverfront Park and played little league football… We thought we was going to kill y’all. Y’all came over here and smacked us.” To which Shilo replied coolly: “We’ve been doing this for a long time, that’s why.”

The old man, full of energy and Prime-like charisma, revealed his nickname was Buckify, prompting one last zinger from Shilo: “I’m not even going to lie, you kind of look like how Coach Prime would look in a few years. Am I lying, y’all?”

Shilo & The Bucs Super Fans “We got Deion Sanders’s favorite son in our city. This is a steal baby. We stole Shilo. Can’t nobody stop us” ️ @ShiloSanders https://t.co/w88hr9hose pic.twitter.com/OBjNcna5ZN — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) June 27, 2025

It was a perfect slice of the unscripted, personality-driven charm that’s quickly making Tampa Food Tour a standout among athlete YouTube channels.

In the previous episode, Shilo Sanders had similarly entertaining moments while dining at upscale joints like The Pearl and Boulon Brasserie, where he compared his food devouring pace to that of a boa constrictor and even ran into Ric Flair, calling himself the WWE legend’s “first Black nephew.”

Clearly, Sanders isn’t just adjusting to the NFL grind — he’s embracing the Tampa life with open arms, big bites, and viral moments.

So if that’s the case, then from crab legs to cooking dances to Coach Prime doppelgängers, Shilo Sanders’ offseason might just be the most watchable thing in football right now.