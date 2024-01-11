“Destroys the Credibility of Any Voting Process”: Anti Travis Kelce Fans Erupt Over George Kittle’s All Pro Snub

Social media is aflame with fan outrage as the NFLPA’s second-annual All-Pro list came to light. At the nucleus of this discussion is the tight-end position, which had Travis Kelce‘s name on top. While this could be a celebration for the Chiefs Nation and Swifties, a crop of George Kittle supporters are very unhappy.

Tweets and memes spread like wildfire, and many took to comparing the San Francisco 49ers star’s stats with Kelce’s. Moreover, fans were also quick to dub the voting process ‘biased’. A tweet from analyst Dontay Atkinson stood out, as he had a strong message to support George Kittle.

Travis Kelce made it to the Pro Bowl in 2024, as did George Kittle. However, in Atkinson’s view, it was nothing more than ‘silly’ voting which defied the stats. His post read,

“Placing Travis Kelce over George Kittle here in 2024 destroys the credibility of any voting process that delivered that result. Sorry, it’s true.“

Kelce ruled the reception and receiving targets with 93 and 121 in comparison to Kittle, who had 65 and 90 for the season. However, for both receiving yards and touchdowns, the 49ers star surpasses Kelce. It’s also worth noting that Kelce has played one less game than Kittle’s due to injury, which could certainly impact his stats.

However, did that stop fans from taking a jab or two at both Travis and George? A Kittle fan posted a GIF that joked about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift discussing the tight ends’ stats during the Golden Globe Awards. The caption attempted a voice-over: “You know George Kittle had more yards than your BF this year?”

Calling it a popularity moot point, a fan gave more weight to the Super Bowl LVIII. It read, “It’s a moot point in a popularity contest, who cares. All that matters is who wins the Super Bowl”

A frustrated fan feels that the league now lacks dynamics and is tainted with biases, writing, “I’m 2 years into the #NFL and what I see is one big popularity contest.“

A fan straight up talked in stats, noting, “Kelce 93 Receptions, 984 yards, 5 Tds — Kittle 65 receptions, 1020 yards 6 Tds.”

This fan was thrilled for a different reason, emphasizing that an upset Kittle can display more intensity in the playoffs, writing, “I like it. A pissed off Kittle right before the playoffs is a very good Kittle.”

A fan, however, highlighted that the voting process is based on the players trying to highlight its credibility.

While such debates are nothing new in the sports arena, there is also an unusual narrative about Kelce’s declining performance. It’s also worth considering how Kittle has had a pool of help in his roster, while Kelce made do with a weak receiving corps.

George Kittle Has a World of Talent Around

After a seven-season streak, Travis Kelce missed his 1000+ yards in a season. Travis chose to rest for the playoffs, which is important for the Chiefs over his record with 16 fewer yards.

The 2024 Pro Bowler list also speaks volumes about how the Niners fared way better than the Chiefs this season. While there are five members of the Kansas City Chiefs who made the list, the San Francisco 49ers boast nine winners this season. Doesn’t it only make it clear that the team, as a whole, performed better than the Chiefs?

DL Nick Bosa secured his fourth win at the Pro Bowl this season. His 52 tackles with 35 quarterback hits (the highest in the league), and 10.5 sacks position him as one of the most ruthless linemen. QB Brock Purdy needs no introduction since he has been the keystone for the mighty 49ers. Christian McCaffrey, with 272 carries, 1459 yards, and 14 touchdowns, had a strong case for inclusion as well.

Others on the list are Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave, Fred Warner, and Charvarius Ward, alongside TE George Kittle. This year’s nine-award count matches their previous high record of nine selections in 2013.

The doubt that exists between George Kittle and Travis Kelce needs to be based on the greatness of the teammates who assist them. The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs are no longer the offensive unit we know and love, as they have failed to maintain their footing offensively. Their receiving corps is filled with rookies, and it’s no secret how Toney lost two game-winning touchdowns. However, on the other hand, Kittle has excelled alongside a team that only struggled from Weeks 6 to 8. For now, only their post-season performance can determine how good they are.