Travis Kelce Drops His Seven Season Streak Of Dominance With The Chiefs In Classy Fashion

Travis Kelce has enjoyed immense limelight since his 2016 NFL Draft, not just for his association with Jason Kelce but also for his dominance as a tight end. He has marked a seven-season streak with 1000+ receiving yards on the roster. The tight end’s streak has now seen an unexpected conclusion after he sat out the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Andy Reid’s decision to keep his players well-rested for the postseason ahead, hit Travis Kelce’s record differently. Though Kelce’s performance was particularly noteworthy with his girlfriend Taylor Swift in attendance at his games, the numbers show an overall drop.

An IG post by JPA Football summarized his seven-year records from previous years that displayed his consistent brilliance. Kelce amassed 1338 yards last year, 1125 in 2021, and 1416 in 2020 to his name. His preceding four years also saw 1229, 1336, 1038, and 1125 receiving yards respectively, to grace his record. It highlighted how he fell just 16 yards short of the 1000-yard mark, having amassed 984 yards in 2023.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1z7GtVuQFk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

However, it wasn’t surprising since the Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth. Additionally, the Chiefs have emerged as the AFC West leaders winning over their offensive struggles that remained highlighted in the later season. In their last showdown against the Chargers, they were able to secure a decent win with a 13-12 final tally, despite keeping the star players on the sidelines.

Travis Kelce Decided to Sit Out the Finale

Contrary to popular belief, ending the 1000+ yard streak was Travis’ call- per head coach Andy Reid. In a postgame interview, Reid emphasized that Kelce’s selfless nature motivated him to sit out and recoup for the postseason. He added that the star TE didn’t enjoy the emotions that might have been evoked by his participation in the game.

“He [Travis] is a humble guy. It’s different because of the financial part of it for Chris. He didn’t want to be selfish or come across as selfish,” said Reid as he described Travis’ decision to sit out.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StarcadeMediaKC/status/1744165385857835059?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While Travis Kelce chose to rest, other notable names continued to play with an economic motivation. Chris Jones secured a new one-year deal with the Chiefs and had a $1.25 million bonus at stake. Specifically, Jones needed half a sack more to earn the incentive over the guaranteed $1 million. He successfully unlocked the bonus, standing tall with 10.5 sacks in the season. However, the Chiefs have an important postseason ahead after their latest victory.

Harrison Butker’s 41-yard field goal in the game’s last moments secured the Chiefs’ place as AFC West leaders. On the contrary, the Chargers faced their fifth consecutive loss harbouring a 5-12 record and last in the same division. While the Chiefs are now geared up for their playoffs, the Chargers will eye the No.5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in anticipation of the upcoming season.