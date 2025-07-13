Intercepted 82 Times, Dak Prescott Just Two Picks Away From Joining Josh Allen in NFL’s Unwanted Club

The upcoming NFL season is crucial for Dak Prescott for three clear reasons. Firstly, the Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1996, which is indeed a long, frustrating wait. Secondly, Dak’s 4-year, $240 million deal has amplified the financial pressure on the QB to perform and lead the team well in the new season. Most importantly, the Cowboys’ embarrassing playoff record (2-5) since Prescott’s arrival has only made matters worse for America’s Team.

The Cowboys’ star QB missed nine games last season after undergoing surgery in November 2024 to address a partial hamstring avulsion. Following this setback, Dak attended the Cowboys’ offseason program last month. He is expected to receive medical clearance for training camp, which kicks off on July 21.

However, another concern Prescott must have to address is avoiding an unwanted record. With 82 interceptions in 122 games, he currently ranks 11th among active quarterbacks with the most career interceptions. Dak is followed by Patrick Mahomes (74), Geno Smith (72), and Sam Darnold (68) in the list.

If Dak throws three more interceptions than Josh Allen in 2025, he would enter the top 10 on the NFL’s most intercepted active QBs. Currently, Allen has 84 picks in 111 games. And, Dak would also match Allen if he throws just two more INTs than Allen this season.

Back in October 2023, Dak had a humbling experience against the San Francisco 49ers, throwing three interceptions in a 42-10 blowout defeat. “Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said, reflecting on the result. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Called a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of,” he added.

How all three of Dak Prescott's interceptions sounded on Cowboys radio #1 pic.twitter.com/OoDWQfuQ2i — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 9, 2023

With the NFC East featuring a rejuvenated Philadelphia Eagles, Russell Wilson’s New York Giants, and an improved Washington Commanders, Prescott knows quite well that he can’t let occasional slip-ups hurt the team this season.

Meanwhile, among the active QBs, Matthew Stafford continues to lead the interception list with 188 picks in 222 games. Joe Flacco (162), Andy Dalton (150), and Kirk Cousins (126) are also part of the group. Given their higher game counts, it’s natural for them to top the list.

However, Jameis Winston’s case is quite unique in the NFL. With 111 picks in 105 games—averaging more than one INT per game—Winston holds an unwanted record that could give any offensive coordinator nightmares.

While interceptions remain a concern, Prescott also has a golden opportunity to break into the top 10 active QBs in passing touchdowns. He currently has 213 touchdowns and needs just four more to overtake Ryan Tannehill (216). Notably, Allen ranks 12th with 195 passing touchdowns.

They say numbers shape narratives. And in 2025, Dak Prescott has a chance to shape his.