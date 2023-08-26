“Donald Trump for QB1”: Uncanny Similarities Between Lamar Jackson & Former POTUS’ Height & Weight Causes Havoc on Social Media

Donald Trump has been arrested and as expected, his mug shot has drawn a lot of attention. However, NFL fans have suddenly become extremely curious about the former POTUS. The curiosity has risen because of Trump’s uncanny physical similarities with Ravens’ Lamar Jackson who is one of the most effective dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Interestingly, the details on Donald Trump’s mug shot revealed that his height and weight were exactly the same as Lamar Jackson, which made NFL fans break the internet, since the two celebrities fall on either side of the fitness spectrum. It grew to the point that fans hilariously suggested that Trump should consider a QB role.

Donald Trump Falls in the Same Physical Bracket as Lamar Jackson

Weeks after a controversial trial, former President Donald Trump has been finally booked on felony charges because of his “connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.” He surrendered to the Police following which he arrived at the Fulton County Jail at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, where his mug shots were taken.

As expected, his mug shot went viral on the internet in no time which resulted in fans flooding social media with hilarious reactions. However, what caught the attention of the NFL fans was his height and weight comparison with the Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. As it turns out, both celebrities stand at a height of 6-feet-3 with a frame of 215 lbs.

Social media went bonkers after learning about the stark resemblance between the two very different personalities. Which resulted in fans hilariously asking Donald Trump to play QB. “Donald Trump for QB1?” one fan wrote . While another fan joked, “Two great athletes.” It was hilarious to see netizens flood social media platforms with jokes.

Trump Makes a Comeback Tweet

Years after getting banned from Twitter, Trump was finally taken in by Elon Musk who is making enormous efforts to completely rebrand the social media platform. Un-banning Trump from X was a huge step taken by Musk to show his inclination towards the right of expression for all.

What made it even more fun was that Trump made his debut on the app X by tweeting his own mug shot taken just moments ago. Fair to say it kicked up a storm as it marked a great milestone for Musk’s app. However, no one would have expected that Trump’s mugshot will somehow bring Lamar Jackson into the picture. Well, that’s internet for you!!