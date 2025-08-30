Fans Speculate Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry are Scouting Arch Manning at the OSU vs Texas Game

The Cleveland Browns just love having four QBs on their roster, don’t they? They carried four all offseason, then added Tyler “Snoop” Huntley during training camp. However, Huntley was cut last week, and Kenny Pickett was traded for a fifth-round pick, dropping them down to three. But not for long.

The Browns’ brain trust decided to stick with 40-year-old gunslinger Joe Flacco alongside their third- and fifth-round rookie QBs, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. After dropping Huntley and Pickett, they added again, however, to get back to that comfortable four-quarterback situation they love so much: Bailey Zappe was signed to the practice squad on Thursday.

Surprisingly, it seems that the club’s commitment to maintaining a strong four-quarterback contingent extends to next season as well. Both general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam were in attendance at the Ohio State vs. Texas season opener on Saturday in Columbus. And it’s no secret who Berry and Haslam were likely there to scout: Texas third-year QB Arch Manning.

Of course, this is No. 1-ranked Texas and No. 3-ranked Ohio State, so there is a lot of talent on the field here. Manning is just the cream of the crop.

Other 2026 NFL Draft prospects taking the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday include Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith, Buckeyes LB Sonny Styles, Buckeyes WR Carnell Tate, Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr., Buckeyes TE Max Klare, and Texas OT Trevor Goosby.

Jimmy Haslam and Andrew Berry at the Ohio State vs Texas game 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ttvo77gptZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 30, 2025

Most fans were of the mind that, despite all of those other QBs we’ve mentioned, Berry and Haslam were surely there to have a look at Manning. “Prepping arch for a lifetime of Ohio disappointment,” one quipped.

“Archie Manning or Jeremiah Smith you are a Cleveland Brown,” said another. “They’re asking how to find the kid who made the field goal on College Gameday,” joked another.

One was clearly sick of Cleveland’s lack of vision at the position: “This is how dumb the Browns are, knowing that they’re tanking for this Manning kid. They could have spent those draft picks on better players than two quarterbacks in the 5th and third round.”

If they are indeed considering a tank or they believe they might get the top pick in next year’s draft—which is widely regarded to have a much better QB class than there was in 2025—why would they waste two valuable picks in the third and fifth rounds on rookie QBs? It seems like yet another example of Cleveland’s lack of foresight and inability to evaluate quarterback talent.