Is Nick Sirianni Married? All You Need to Know About the Eagles HC’s Wife Brett Ashley Cantwell

Nick Sirianni, the renowned Philadelphia Eagles head coach, not only effectively instructs on the football field but also leads a heartwarming family existence. A native of Jamestown, New York, Sirianni grew up immersed in football, guided by his father, Fran Sirianni. His adventure from playing for the Mount Union Purple Raiders to his first big hit inside the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 is proof of his commitment to the game.

Surprisingly, Sirianni’s non-public existence took a stunning turn during his stint in Kansas City. He met Brett Ashley Cantwell, a teacher, and his future spouse, forming a bond that would develop alongside his profession. Sirianni, reflecting on his time in Kansas City, talked about it earlier in 2023:

“When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that.”

Ashley, who lived in the same apartment complex as Nick in Kansas City, initially didn’t recognize him, despite running into each other quite a few times; however, his appeal and determination soon won her heart. The couple tied the knot on June 22, 2013, in Missouri, marking the start of a new chapter, accompanied by a honeymoon in Punta Cana and a move to San Diego, as per People.

Despite her deep love for her hometown and her job, Ashley moved from city to city in dedication to Nick’s coaching job. The Sirianni family is lively with three children. Jacob, born in 2015, shares his father’s love for sports, albeit with a keener interest in baseball.

Taylor, the middle child, was born in 2017 and has already made memorable appearances at Eagles press conferences, charming anyone with her adorable mimicry of her father. The youngest, Miles, born in 2020, has additionally had his moments in the spotlight, frequently seen cuddling together with his father throughout press meetings.

A Journey of Love and Sacrifice featuring Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell

Despite the challenges of steady relocation and Nick’s worrying timetable, Brett discovered solace and camaraderie among different NFL better halves and coaches, sharing a completely unique bond over their shared experiences.

“I loved everything about Kansas City. I loved Nick more. So, it was all worth it,” Brett stated about leaving her home. This sentiment echoed as the family moved to California, Indiana, and sooner or later New Jersey, following Nick’s career advancements. “We’re all in the same situation. That’s what makes it easier, I think,” she shared in 2019.

Nick Sirianni’s life is inspiring, both as a football coach and as a family man. He shows a lot of dedication and love, not just in his job but also with his family. With his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell, supporting him every step of the way, they show what true teamwork and determination look like.