NFL overtime rules have always sparked debate, but it’s the recent changes that set the stage for a unique situation in Super Bowl 58. As it turns out, even the participating team, the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t quite get the hang of the new overtime rules, leading to all sorts of speculation. Amidst this backdrop, Chris Jones, the star Defensive Tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, offered a candid assessment of the 49ers’ decision-making in overtime, even going so far as to label it “crazy.”

The push for revising the NFL’s overtime rules gained momentum following memorable playoff games, where the fate of the contest was decided without both teams having the chance to possess the ball. Notably, the Chiefs experienced this firsthand during the 2018 AFC Championship against the Patriots and again in the 2021 Divisional Round against the Bills.

These incidents led to a significant rule change: now, both teams are guaranteed possession in overtime during the playoffs, a departure from the previous sudden-death format, if the first team to possess the ball, scored a touchdown or a field goal. The Chiefs and the 49ers went into overtime during Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, making it the first postseason game to apply the new rules. The Niners chose to take the ball first, leading to the Chiefs’ game-sealing touchdown. Not only the fans but even Chris Jones was puzzled by his opponent’s decision, expressing,

“They’re crazy. Because the overtime rules have changed where both teams get the ball no matter who scores,” followed by, “So, originally, you want to let the other team get the ball, stop them holding the three, so you know what you got. Or if you stop them, they punt it, then all you have to do is kick three.“

Jones’ rationale was that knowing whether you need to aim for a touchdown or just a field goal could dictate the approach, thus critiquing the 49ers’ choice given the revised rule-set.

Is Chris Jones Moving on From the Chiefs?

Chris Jones, with his three Super Bowl rings and six Pro Bowl nods, might be eyeing a new horizon after making his mark with the Kansas City Chiefs. As his contract winds down, the buzz is all about where he’ll land next. Since the Las Vegas Raiders are really looking to mix things up, they’ve got their eyes on the star DT, who’s all about flipping the game on its head and making any quarterback sweat.

Since the Chiefs are already in trouble with their cap space in 2024, reports suggest that Jones could be looking for his way out and ink a $30 million yearly deal wherever he lands. That’s no small ask, but for a player of Jones’s caliber, it’s the going rate for excellence on the defensive line. Imagine pairing Jones’s knack for disruption with Maxx Crosby‘s record-setting sack streak, and you’ve got a recipe for one of the NFL’s most feared defenses.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jones has nothing but praise for the franchise and during his chat with VegasNation reporter Vincent Bonsignore, the Mississippi State alum noted that the Raiders have one of the top facilities in the league with neat equipment. He also extended his respect for the owner, Mark Davis, in the same interview.

For now, it’s nothing but uncertain. However, it’s no secret that the Chiefs’ secondary held its own throughout the entire 2023 season. If they lose Jones in the upcoming season, the story we’ve been witnessing for the past few seasons could crumble to the ground.