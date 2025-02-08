Kid in New Orleans Tells Free Agent Jameis Winston to Join the Detroit Lions Next Year

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during warmups before the game against the Chicago Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Super Bowl media week is usually dominated by kid reporters and press conferences, but this year, a former player has grabbed more attention than most ahead of the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

That player is none other than Jameis Winston, who has been on a sensational media run over the past few days—especially now that he’s without a quarterbacking job. But he has already started his hunt for a gig next year, asking everyone from adults to children where he could find a new place to call home.

In the latest installment of the aptly titled Jameis Winston’s New Orleans Adventures on FOX, the journeyman signal caller sat down for a bite to eat with members of the community before asking some kids where he should begin his job search in 2025. The first response? Brutally honest.

“McDonald’s,” one kid said bluntly, rocking a Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth, Ya Jabroni T-shirt.

Thankfully, the next suggestion was a bit more thoughtful, “Lions. They need the help,” another kid chimed in. Winston, ever the entertainer, took the comment in stride. While acknowledging Jared Goff’s impressive season, he playfully pitched himself as a viable option for Detroit.

“The Lions need the help? They went 14-2 this year. I’m trying to play! I respect Jared Goff, but hey, Dan Campbell. What’s up? [looks at camera, eyebrows raised]”

As it turns out, the Lions are expected to part ways with backup QB Teddy Bridgewater this offseason. Detroit signed the formerly retired veteran in anticipation of the 2024 playoffs. Now, with a roster reset on the horizon, they will likely be looking to address their QB2 needs this offseason.

Even so, Detroit may not be his most likely destination. But franchises such as the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and even the Pittsburgh Steelers, have all been mentioned as potential suitors for Winston.

Jameis meets up with Detroit offensive lineman

Ironically enough, Winston later ran into the Lions’ offensive tackle, Dan Skipper. Keeping his priorities straight, he made sure to ask Skipper where he should sign next season. As the two stood next to Shad Khan’s $360 million dollar yacht, the seven-year veteran couldn’t help but use it as inspiration for his answer.

“Whoever wants to pay you the most money. So, you can buy a boat like that one,” Skipper quipped. While it may not have been the rigging endorsement that Winston was hoping to find, at least it was an earnest one.

A completion percentage of 61.1% in 2024 marked the best of Winston’s career since 2020. However, his 12 interceptions, in addition to his 27 sacks taken, will perpetuate the trust issues that have plagued him throughout the majority of his career. Nevertheless, Jameis will continue searching for his fourth NFL home as he looks to prove he can, in fact, be trusted as a quarterback.