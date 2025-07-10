Did the $18.5 Billion Worth IPL Surpass the NFL Value? Fact‑Checking the “World’s Most Valuable Sports League” Claim

Claim: The NFL has long been considered a financial powerhouse, especially since television rights deals with the “Big Four” networks (CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN) began pouring billions into the league. Under Commissioner Roger Goodell’s leadership, the league has aimed to reach $25 billion in annual revenue by 2027.

For years, fans and analysts have widely accepted the NFL as the richest and most valuable sports league in the world, placing it ahead of the NBA, MLB, Premier League, and others. But now, a new challenge to that claim has emerged.

So what’s the story?

A growing narrative online suggests that another league has overtaken the NFL as the most valuable in the world: India’s Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, the IPL’s business value surged to $18.5 billion, sparking a wave of speculation on social media.

Many users pointed to a previously reported $18 billion valuation for the NFL, suggesting that the IPL had now overtaken it. But is this claim accurate?

https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1942646272864968832

Verdict: While the IPL’s rise is undeniably impressive, as its $18.5 billion business valuation highlights just how much the league has grown, the NFL remains comfortably ahead in terms of total value and revenue.

The $18 billion figure they are associating with the NFL is no longer correct. According to a more recent report by Sports Business Journal, the NFL’s annual revenue has soared past $23 billion, making it by far the most valuable sports league in the world. The financial gap becomes even clearer when looking at franchise valuations.

Investors have valued the most valuable IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), at $269 million—a respectable figure but only a fraction of what NFL franchises command. They have valued the NFL’s most valuable team, the Dallas Cowboys, at a staggering $10 billion.

Even the league’s lowest-valued team, the Cincinnati Bengals, holds a valuation of $3.5 billion, still significantly higher than RCB.

Moreover, NFL teams will receive $416 million each this year from shared league revenue, including broadcast, sponsorships, and licensing. That’s more than the entire valuation of the most valuable IPL team.

Where does the IPL outshine the NFL?

The one area where the IPL truly eclipses the NFL is viewership. The 2024 IPL final drew more than 678 million viewers—a mind-boggling number compared to the 128 million who watched Super Bowl LVIII between the Eagles and Chiefs.

Conclusion: While the IPL is rapidly growing and may eventually rival the biggest global leagues in terms of value, it hasn’t yet surpassed the NFL. With over $23 billion in annual revenue and franchise valuations that dwarf other leagues, the NFL remains the most valuable sports league in the world.

And with the league on track to hit its $25 billion revenue target by 2027, that status isn’t likely to change anytime soon, even as global leagues like the IPL continue to surge in popularity.

Post Edited By: Adarsh Ojha