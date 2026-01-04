Sam Darnold Fails to Bag $1M in Season Finale vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold walked into the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers with far more than just playoff positioning on the line. Apart from securing the No. 1 seed for his team, the Seahawks QB also had the opportunity to exit the game $2 million richer.

As per reports, Darnold’s contract includes four separate $500,000 incentives tied to statistical benchmarks: eclipsing 4,000 passing yards, throwing 28 touchdown passes, finishing the season with a completion percentage of at least 67.5 percent, and posting a passer rating of 100 or higher.

Against the Niners, Darnold had a chance to hit all four, entering the game with 3,850 yards, 25 touchdowns, a 67.2 percent completion rate, and a 99.2 passer rating. But while the Seahawks accomplished their biggest team goal by defeating the 49ers 13-3, Darnold’s bonus haul ultimately fell short of the maximum.

On Saturday night, the 28-year-old QB finished 20-of-26 for 198 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 97.9 passer rating. That performance allowed him to cross the 4,000-yard mark on the season, triggering a $500,000 incentive. He also boosted his season-long completion percentage above 67.5%, activating another $500,000 bonus.

However, two benchmarks slipped through his fingers. First, he couldn’t reach the 28-TD threshold as Seattle’s offensive approach never gave him that opportunity.

The Seahawks leaned heavily on their ground game, finishing with 180 rushing yards and scoring their lone touchdown on a Zach Charbonnet run early in the game. As a result, Darnold finished with 25 passing touchdowns on the season, leaving another $500,000 on the table.

He also fell just short of the passer rating incentive, as despite playing clean, mistake-free football, his 97.9 rating wasn’t enough to push his season average to 100. So in total, Darnold collected $1 million, but missed out on the full $2 million he had in sight.

Sam Darnold will receive $2 million in incentives if he does the following tonight against the 49ers: • Throw three passing touchdowns ($500k)

• Throw for 150 passing yards ($500k)

• Reach a 100 passer rating ($500k)

• Reach a 67.5% completion percentage ($500k) pic.twitter.com/3w06QTi6Fh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 3, 2026

To be fair, focusing solely on the money would have been selfish and counterproductive for Darnold. Fortunately for the Seahawks faithful, he chose victory over the moolah. Darnold’s game management was a major reason why Seattle walked out of Santa Clara with a 13-3 win.

He protected the football, extended drives, and made timely throws while allowing Seattle’s defense and rushing attack to dictate the flow of the game. That approach paid off too, as the Seahawks clinched the NFC West title and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye.

In many ways, the performance mirrored Darnold’s season as a whole because it remained efficient, controlled, and team-first. He finished the regular season with back-to-back 14-win campaigns across two franchises — a feat previously achieved only by Tom Brady (for the Patriots) — and now enters the postseason with Seattle positioned as one of the league’s top Super Bowl contenders.

But more importantly, there’s also more money still on the line. Darnold has another $2 million in postseason incentives available, including bonuses for playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance. If Seattle makes a deep run, the financial upside remains significant.

With that said, kudos to Darnold for being a thorough team man and sacrificing individual milestones for collective success.