“Did Tom Brady Call His Own Plays? No”: Terry Bradshaw Drops Hot Take on Peyton Manning & TB12

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Terry Bradshaw isn’t shying away from the GOAT debate, or from stirring the pot about how quarterbacks operate behind the line of scrimmage. Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, backed by seven Super Bowl rings and a mountain of NFL and New England Patriots records. But Bradshaw, his FOX colleague and a four-time Super Bowl champion, doesn’t quite buy into the consensus.

Advertisement

Appearing on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, Bradshaw questioned Brady’s place atop the all-time list, pointing instead to Cleveland Browns legend Otto Graham.

“I always hear people say, ‘Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play.’ OK, is he really? Otto Graham may be the greatest quarterback to ever play,” Bradshaw said. “How many titles did Otto win? Look it up. And Tom lost three. I was 4-0. (Joe) Montana was 4-0. Tom was 7-3. Seven minus three is four. Four, four, four. That’s kind of the way I look at it.”

Graham, who played from 1946–1955, won seven championships, three NFL titles, and four AAFC titles, and lost three, matching Brady’s championship record in wins and losses. But Bradshaw doubled down on the contextual gap: Graham competed in leagues with just seven to 13 teams, while Brady navigated an NFL with 31–32 teams during his era.

Even so, Bradshaw stuck to his math and to the idea of a perfect Super Bowl résumé, something he and Montana share, but Brady does not.

The Steelers legend also addressed being left off a recent top-25 quarterbacks list, and he didn’t pretend to be bothered. Instead, he pivoted to a point he clearly cares about: play-calling autonomy.

“You’re not even in the top 25. Well, I’m not going to lose any sleep over that,” Bradshaw joked. “I’ll tell you. Did Tom Brady call his own plays? No. Did Peyton Manning call it? No. You know, I called all my plays. Super Bowl—those are my plays. I didn’t flip a card up and go number five.”

In his four Super Bowl appearances, Bradshaw threw for 932 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions, posting an elite 112.8 passer rating, numbers he believes reflect his command of the offense.

Still, Bradshaw wasn’t just in a critical mood. At 77, he says he loves today’s game, praising modern offenses and the way current quarterbacks sling the ball around.

“I love the way they play today, Tim. I love the way these quarterbacks play, I love the way they throw it,” he said. “And I would’ve loved to be a part of this new-age football. I would’ve loved to make $50 million. Can you imagine?”

Whether fans agree with him or not, Bradshaw has once again added fuel to the endless GOAT debate. This time with a reminder that play-calling, perfection, and personal pride still matter in the quarterback conversation.