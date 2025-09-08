After Win Against Ravens, Josh Allen Helps 5-Year-Old With Rare Condition With Donation Announcement

During the offseason, Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen took on a new title as the team’s “Director of Billustration.” Partnering with lifestyle brand New Era, Allen put his artistic side on display, sketching his own version of the Bills logo that’s now being printed and sold on hats everywhere, a side of him fans never really expected to see.

Now, after winning his first game of the season last night against the Baltimore Ravens, Allen announced an even cooler project. He’s teaming up with kids at local hospitals, wearing caps during games that feature his logo reimagined through those kids’ artwork. Afterward, he auctions off the game-worn hats and donates the proceeds to children and families across Western New York.

This week, Allen is auctioning off a cap designed by a 5-year-old named Jaxson, who has unfortunately been battling myotonic dystrophy, a rare condition that kept him in the NICU for 44 days and required 11 surgeries. Still, Allen says his spirit has never wavered, and now his art is front and center on game day.

If you are interested in the hat and wish to contribute to the cause, you need to go directly to Allen’s page on New Era’s website and click “bid now.” It’ll be up for auction until the end of Tuesday. As of now, the bidding is up to $17,000.

All in all, it’s a great thing that Allen is doing for his community. If you don’t want to spend so much on a hat and just get his fun “Billustration” cap, though, they retail on the site for $34.99. But as of now, they’re sold out. So, you’re going to have to wait a little while until they’re restocked.

Josh Allen is auctioning this hat for a good cause. The bid is now at $17,000. pic.twitter.com/DkcSyU32xR — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) September 8, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see which hat Allen sports next week. This week’s design by Jaxson featured a burst of colors scribbled all over the cap. The chaotic style ended up creating a unique look that some fans might find perfect. Allen also signed the hat and added the 41-40 winning score over the Baltimore Ravens next to the Bills’ logo.