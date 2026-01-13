Distraught Ben Roethlisberger Asked Peyton Manning to “Be Quiet” on ManningCast After Texans Extended Lead vs. Steelers

There are two types of losses. First, the kind that stings but leaves some positives to build upon. Second, the type that stings so badly that even franchise legends cannot help but lose their cool at what is unfolding. As it turned out, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ brutal 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans was the second kind, playing out in real time on national television. And Ben Roethlisberger could not stomach what he was watching.

For much of the night, the Steelers defense actually kept the game alive. In fact, entering the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh trailed just 7-6, despite an offense that had struggled to find rhythm all game. But everything changed in a matter of minutes, and it started with one disastrous play.

Early in the fourth quarter, Aaron Rodgers was hit from behind, stripped of the football, and watched helplessly as Texans defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins scooped it up and ran it back for a touchdown. The play pushed Houston’s lead to double digits and sucked the remaining life out of Acrisure Stadium.

Watching that moment unfold on ManningCast, Roethlisberger’s initial reaction was denial. “No, he was down,” he said, hoping Aaron Rodgers’ knee or elbow had touched the turf. But as the replay played on, Peyton Manning could sense what was coming. “That might be a touchdown… that might be a touchdown,” Peyton repeated, calmly narrating the inevitable.

That commentary was apparently too much for Roethlisberger to handle. “Be quiet, Peyton,” the Pittsburgh legend snapped, half-joking, half-exasperated, and very clearly exhausted by what he was seeing.

Once the touchdown was officially confirmed, Roethlisberger’s frustration spilled out fully. “There’s nothing better than big boy touchdowns,” he admitted, before immediately following it with, “But I don’t want that to be a big boy touchdown… no way.”

As the replay showed Rodgers never actually going to the ground, Roethlisberger could only shake his head. “Oh my goodness,” he muttered. “Look how wide he was…”

“Peyton be quiet.” Ben Roethlisberger was distraught after the Texans scoop ‘n score pic.twitter.com/i4wuMJDt8e — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2026

From that point on, the night went worse for Roethlisberger as the scoop-and-score extended the Texans’ lead and effectively ended the game. Houston went on to add a second defensive touchdown later in the quarter, turning what had been a tense, grind-it-out contest into a blowout. The Steelers finished with just six points while being outgained 408-175.

Simply put, Pittsburgh never recovered, and neither did Roethlisberger’s mood. His visible discomfort mirrored the collective feeling of Steelers fans everywhere because it was yet another postseason unraveling that followed a painfully familiar script under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Safe to say, the Steelers have a lot of soul-searching to do this offseason because if Tomlin and Rodgers decide to leave, that will be two massive holes to fill in the Steel City.