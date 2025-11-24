Stephen A. Smith Asks Cowboys Fans to Brace for Their Seasonal Fall After Eagles Win

The Dallas Cowboys put on a show against the Philadelphia Eagles in their 24-21 signature comeback win on Sunday. But long-time critic of the team, Stephen A. Smith, actually predicted it. Citing a feeling he had about the Eagles that hadn’t felt right, the veteran analyst had backed Jerry Jones’ team to win.

This successful prediction naturally didn’t stop the analyst from taking some of the credit for the win. At the same time, he didn’t deny that some credit was due to the Cowboys after the gutsy performance. After all, it was a blockbuster comeback and what can be dubbed the game of the season.

“The defense neutralized Saquon Barkley, not being able to do much. The offense stepped up. Dak Prescott, being the leader that he is, not just the quarterback that he is, you’ve gotta give credit where credit is due when it comes to the Cowboys,” Stephen A. said on First Take.

That praise was surprising to hear coming from one of the biggest Cowboys haters on the planet. Stephen A. has made a living teasing the fanbase for their senseless optimism for years. But today, he let down his guard and put on his analytic cap, acknowledging that they played well.

Still, the analyst couldn’t resist wrapping the segment up by suggesting that Dallas will eventually face the collapse he believes is coming.

“As they climb, as they elevate their level of relevancy, the Dallas Cowboys faithful is going to get that much more enthusiastic… And then the fall comes. Be patient, just wait, they will not let you down,” Stephen A. predicted.

.@stephenasmith reacts to the Cowboys overcoming a 21-0 deficit to defeat the Eagles, 24-21 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2G5uLsnZMY — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2025

We know that Stephen A. has been doing this bit for years. But what are Cowboys fans supposed to feel in this moment? Are they not allowed to feel excitement after coming back from down 21 against their most hated division rival that just won a Super Bowl?

Maybe the fall will eventually come for Dallas, but Sunday’s win was a good start toward becoming a playoff contender. Stephen A. said it himself: we have to give credit where it’s due. And right now, Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer, and even Jerry Jones deserve a lot of credit for sticking things out and continuing to fight with this team.