“Where Is Your Neck?”: Fans Left Dumbstruck After Tyreek Hill Changes Profile Photo

Tyreek Hill is never shy about expressing himself on social media. The Dolphins WR, who is often referred to as Cheetah, became the subject of attention when his backflip TD celebration against the Panthers landed the Dolphins’ videographer in hot water. The videographer, Kevin Fitzgibbons, has been suspended by the league for being part of the celebration.

Tyreek has been one of the best WRs in the league since he entered the NFL back in 2016. But this season, Cheetah has been a revelation. He has already accumulated over 1300 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. He has been a leader of the high-flying Miami offense. Despite his impressive performance and MVP-worthy stats, he is nowhere at the top of the leaderboard.

Recently, Cheetah took his fans by surprise after changing the profile picture of his X account. The fans were in utter disbelief at the image and couldn’t fathom how the NFL star managed such a stunt.

Tyreek Hill Changes His Profile Pic on X leaving Fans Bemused

The Dolphins WR recently changed his profile picture of his X (formerly Twitter) account. Fans were bemused to see how fat Cheetah’s neck looked. While some wondered if it was a morphed picture, others crafted a cheeky reply to throw playful jabs at the NFL star.

One fan wrote, “Where is your neck .”

Another added, “Booger McFarland”

This fan posted a hilarious GIF which is similar to Hill’s profile picture.

This user chimed in, noting, ” Would you believe me if I told you this is the first 2000-yard receiver in history?”

Another one said, “Man I have never seen a hairless Cheetah before.”

While others said,” You’re even faster now simple aerodynamics.”

Since their loss against the Chiefs, the Dolphins have won two back-to-back games. Cheetah recorded 19 receptions for 248 yards and two TDs in those 2 games. It’s safe to say that the Dolphins are well on their way to the playoffs. Hill, who won one Lombardi with the Chiefs, will be hoping to add another ring to his collection. The Dolphins take on the Washington Commanders on December 3.