Brittany Mahomes Cautions Fans of Potential Dangers After Patrick Mahomes’ Son Achieves Memorable Milestone

an 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes holds up Sterling Skye as they watch warmups before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

During the Super Bowl week last month, Patrick Mahomes first broke the news that his son Patrick Bronze Lavon III has started walking. Fast forward to 45 days, and Bronze has now started sprinting all over the house wreaking havoc. While for most parents, this is a big headache, for parents of kids with food allergies, this is a bigger problem. Earlier today, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram stories to share an adorable boomerang of her son Bronze cutely walking.

In the next story, she educated fellow parents on how life changes when kids start walking. She revealed that as a parent to kids with food allergies, she has to be vigilant 24/7 and be behind Bronze’s trail to ensure he doesn’t consume an allergy-inducing substance. Hence the parents have to be careful.

“Bronze started walking recently and it’s changed everything for us. Especially as a food allergy family! He’s in the stage where he’ll reach for anything and can get to things so much more quickly, so we have to be even more cautious about his surroundings, now that he’s on the move.”

But on the off chance, what if the kid consumes something wrong? Brittany has a solution for that too. In her next story, the former soccer player revealed that her education awareness in the last two stories was part of a partnership with AUVI-Q; an epinephrine injection producer. This injection is used an emergency relief of severe allergic reactions. So Brittany shared with fellow parents that due to AUVI-Q, she has peace of mind. She advised other parents to also have an AUVI-Q in hand to spare themselves of the trouble.

What’s endearing about this partnership between AUVI-Q and Brittany is the fact that its roots stem from a real-life incident that rattled Brittany.

When Brittany Had to Rush 8-month-old Bronze To An Emergency Room

Last year, Brittany Mahomes had a massive scare when 8-month-old Bronze developed hives on his entire body. Speaking to Healthline, Brittany revealed that last year during Bronze’s nighttime bath routine, she discovered he had developed hives. Soon it got worse developing over his entire body. Brittany started panicking when Bronze’s face started getting affected by the hives.

“It was close to bedtime…so I thought, okay, maybe he’s just tired, let’s go ahead and take him to the bath and get him ready for bed,” Brittany told Healthline. “Then I took his diaper off and realized he was broken out completely into hives, and within minutes it started getting worse and worse and going up his body, and within 10 minutes it was covering his entire body, his face included, which then began to make me panic a little bit.”

Instantly, she realized that this was caused by the peanut introduction into Bronze’s bottle. Seeing the allergy reaction, she thought of using her elder child Sterling’s AUVI-Q injection. Sterling also suffers from food allergies and the injections have come in handy for her. Hence this didn’t elevate the panic in Brittany. However, since it was the first time Bronze was going through this, Brittany didn’t take any chances and took him to the emergency room. Within hours, things got fine and the Mahomes family was back home.

“I ended up not having to use it for Bronze, but we did end up going to the emergency room where they then told me he was going to be OK, and everything looked fine, and we stayed there for a few hours just to make sure, and then we went home.”

Interestingly, both Brittany and Patrick don’t have a food allergy but both their kids have one.