mobile app bar

Does Ashton Jeanty Have a Crypto Token Named After Him?

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ashton Jeanty

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many were surprised to learn that Ashton Jeanty has a cryptocurrency token under his name. Listed on the “Solana” blockchain, the token is called the Ashton Jeanty Token or AJT. Jeanty posted about the currency back in 2024 telling his followers to “stay posted.” But he deleted the post within half an hour, leading many to believe his account was hacked.

Yet, the token still exists today, and one could buy shares of it by the click of a button and is labeled “AJT” after his initials. While it is highly likely that the token has nothing to do with him, the issue is that Jeanty himself has yet to provide clarity over whether or not he launched the token. So yes, while the token does exist, it’s highly unlikely that it was launched by him or is in any way affiliated to him.

Just to note some of the basic details of the token currently, its present price is $.04 US dollars. The token also has a listed liquidity of $1.3k and a market cap of $50k.

While Jeanty has stayed silent on the matter, it’s assumed that Jeanty has no affiliation with the token. And he isn’t the only football star to be memed by the crypto community.

Patrick Mahomes had a meme coin launched in his name recently. The “$PM” token as it’s known has gained a ton of traction and now has a market cap of over $150k.

But don’t get it twisted people, these are not investments that you want to make. Investing in meme coins is a terrible idea because they’re so volatile. In general, investing in cryptocurrency is a risky venture because you are relying on its hype and popularity to bring home a return. It’s also still a fairly new market that doesn’t have all of its rules and regulations in order.

Some crypto trading platforms can claim that they are registered, but they don’t have to have the same security regulations as normal trading sites. This leads to a lot of misinformation and scams. Several celebrities have been sued in recent years, including Tom Brady for advertising a cryptocurrency with “deceptive practices.” Their values rise and fall significantly, leading to sudden changes in value that are impossible to predict.

All in all, if you’re an investor, don’t waste your time with crypto just yet. It’s a weird market still in its infancy, and there are still tons of scammers. For all we know, Jeanty and Mahomes’ stocks could both turn out to be costly scams.

Until then, let’s focus on the displays they show us on the field rather than off of it. Jeanty is set to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Mahomes is regrouping after an ugly Super Bowl loss and looking forward to redeeming himself in 2025.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these