Gisele Bündchen Launches Her Much-Awaited Cookbook ‘Nourish’ in Brazil With a Touching Message Amidst New Beginnings

Gisele Bündchen has been popping off with her culinary quests recently. First came her signature smoothie at LA’s bougie grocery store Erewhon and then came her cookbook. After a successful run in America, the cookbook has now reached bookstores in her native Brazil.

Advertisement

In the book, the supermodel cum entrepreneur admits that during the depressive and anxious episodes of her life, she has always found relief through diet and lifestyle changes. Gisele had humble beginnings in southern Brazil and grew up amidst monetary constraints. She has seen the struggle since childhood and considering how much dietary changes have helped her deal with her problems, it was poetic justice for Gisele to launch her debut cookbook from where it all began.

Hours ago, she took to Instagram to share some snaps of her book launch in her motherland with a heartwarming message of gratitude. She thanked popular Brazilian wellness host Angelica along with her friends Taís and Sílvia for their presence at the launch. She wrote,

Advertisement

“I’m so happy to launch my cookbook, Nourish, in Brazil and have an inspiring conversation about health, food, and well-being with Angélica, Taís and Sílvia. Thank you so much girls for being with me on this special day and also thank you to all the other women who were present.”

It’s heartening to see Gisele smile gleefully in public after so long. The supermodel has been on a roll lately with a lot of things going right for her. Interestingly, there seems to be a common catalyst behind her lift in spirits of late.

Gisele Bundchen is Moving on And Finding Her Footing Back

The fortunes seem to have shifted to the good for Gisele as she has slowly been making a fantastic comeback in her modeling career. Moreover, with her latest cookbook, she has achieved one more milestone in her life being an author. However if one were to analyze, one can link this all to a common catalyst. The catalyst? Gisele’s latest beau Joaquim Valente, is also her Jiu Jitsu instructor.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente in a short period of time have hit off really well. As per a report from Page Six, Gisele has grown super comfortable in Valente’s companionship and a glimpse of this was evident at their latest outing with friends at the Mediterranean hotspot Aba Miami on Sunday. As per Page Six’s sources, Gisele “seemed happy during her dinner and affectionately put her arm around her boyfriend a few times.” The sources also added that she “seemed comfortable” throughout the outing.

Advertisement

Gisele’s fans, friends, and well-wishers across the world are super happy with this development. She clearly seems to be in a good zone after Valente’s entry into her life as her partner. Most importantly, his presence seems to have been helping her get the security to find herself back. Her returning to her roots, be it launching a cookbook in Brazil or returning back to fashion is nothing but her rediscovering herself. Truly positive signs for Gisele.