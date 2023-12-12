Tyreek Hill Dressed in Black & White Pulling Up for Titans Game With a McDonalds Order Reminds Fans of Chad Johnson; “That Ocho Diet”

Week 14 brought a crucial matchup for Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill. Tyreek is looking forward to surpassing the 2000+ receiving yard milestone, and he is all set for heavy action. Just before the Monday Night Football clash against the Tennessee Titans, Tyreek was seen with a mysterious package which added an extra element of excitement.

The stylish wide receiver dressed in black and white pulled up for the Titans game with a McDonald’s order in his hand. Despite Tyreek’s usual strict diet, allowing some extra calories seems acceptable when gearing up for four demanding quarters in the game.

The video swiftly made its way on social media and fans reacted hilariously after witnessing Tyreek Hill‘s McDonald’s moment. While some compared it to the “Ocho Diet” referring to former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson, who is known for his love for McD’s burgers, others suggested it was a clever way to sneak in something else entirely.

A fan stated,

Another one claimed,

Someone mentioned,

A user stated,

A different fan jokingly said,

In the video, Tyreek was wearing black pants and a sleeveless shirt while carrying a McDonald’s bag in his right hand. He had sunglasses on, even though it was night and while he brisked walked quickly and confidently, he did not forget to smile and wave at the fans who recorded the whole scene.

Chad Johnson’s ‘Ocho Diet’

Fans drew a connection between Tyreek and Ocho because Johnson in the past, openly shared about his affinity for McDonalds and even credited it for his success in football. Johnson revealed that McDonald’s was a regular part of his childhood as the meal was pretty affordable.

He mentioned in a GQ interview that burgers were 50 cents and fries 20 cents, making them the go-to meal for his family. He also joked that when he ate burgers as a kid, he felt indestructible and excelled in everything, even in kindergarten. The former WR’s philosophy was that in a physically demanding sport like football, eating whatever food you liked made your body stronger.