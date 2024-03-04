Does Mike Evans’ $52,000,000 Deal Mean Anything for Tampa’s Surging Star QB Baker Mayfield?

As soon as the news of Mike Evans getting an extension hit the internet, everyone was quick to congratulate the star wideout and his Buccaneers. You can check everywhere, but it might just be the most wholesome news of the weak. Evans, Tampa, and the front office have had a wonderful ride together right from the 2014 draft to this glorious day, which can even pave the way for the former Aggies to remain with the club till he decides to hang up the cleats. It was only a matter of time anyway before they could figure out the sweet spot for everyone. And apparently, it is $26 million a year. Over the next 2 years, he will be getting $52 million, becoming the 4th highest-paid receiver in terms of annual salary.

But the second question on everyone’s mind; what about Baker Mayfield? Well, for the Pewter Pirates, there were two big pieces of the puzzle coming into the 2024 off-season. They solved one by extending Mike Evans, which now puts Baker Mayfield’s future into perspective.

The club had a decent season with him. He was more than capable of leading the charge. So it does look like they will sign him up too. And the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, was quickly all over Mayfield’s case. So yes, Mike Evans’ extension in a lot of ways affects Baker Mayfield’s signing and vice versa.

X users believe that this means that all the speculations about Evans being traded were false. This could also mean that the ones about Mayfield are also overblown. Thus, it is safe to assume that Mayfield isn’t going anywhere and the Buccaneers are posed to run it back with the same squad and see if they can advance further than the Divisional Round.

Social Media Responds to Mike Evans’ Impact on Baker Mayfield Extension

Tampa Bay fans and media people were talking about Baker Mayfield right after the dust settled on Mike Evans’ contract extension. There was a lot of chatter around his trade to the Patriots or even to the Steelers, but now it seems that Baker Mayfield is staying in Tampa. In any case, here are the best comments on the situation by X users:

According to media personnel, it does not make sense for Evans to sign with the Bucs at this stage if the QB position is not decided. Thus, the simple explanation is that Mayfield is coming back to Tampa.

There were fans who got creative with their takes:

All in all, it is a happy day for the AFC South champs, and perhaps they will be even happier, as Evans can reunite with his throwing partner and continue the upward trajectory for the Bucs. They are a loaded franchise with Super Bowl caliber. And nothing less would be expected of them this year.