Does Tom Brady’s Fox Analyst Job Help Him Surpass Gisele Bündchen’s $400M Net Worth?

Even after he retired from the NFL, Tom Brady’s stakes didn’t go down as the Fox Network offered him a record $375 million deal in 2023. However, the earning figures look nominal compared to his ex-wife’s massive empire.

The Fox deal entitled Brady to a $37.5 million annual payout or $1.7 million/game, which was even higher than his salary as a top quarterback in the NFL. However, it’s still not enough to surpass Gisele Bündchen’s $400 million net worth.

During his time in the league, Brady was one of the top-paid athletes in the world, but his story had a humble beginning. In 2000, the Patriots drafted a young Brady on a 3-year, $866,000 contract. After winning the Super Bowl, the team awarded him with a fresh $29.6 million contract.

After that, he was regularly one of the top-paid NFL players until his retirement. In his final year in the NFL, Brady made around $15 million, and his overall career earnings, including endorsements, stood at around $330 million.

Outside of the NFL, Brady had business interests in a crypto company, real estate, and fitness. His infamous Netflix roast pocketed him around $25 million.

Collectively, Brady’s net worth is in the $300-$350 million range, a sharp drop from the couple’s combined worth of $650 million before they parted ways.

Between 2000 and 2022, Gisele made over $500 million from her fashion work, while Brady made around $300 million playing in the NFL. Gisele outearned Brady even when he was at the peak of his career, so what made her command such a high income?

What made Gisele Bündchen so rich?

Gisele is one of the most successful models in the world with a net worth exceeding $400 million. She started her career with a $25 million contract with Playboy magazine and was the highest-paid model in the world from 2012 to 2017.

She worked with many top fashion labels, including Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Gianfranco Ferre, Valentino, and Versace, and was a regular feature in top fashion magazines like Vogue. Outside of fashion, she appeared in a few movies and TV shows, including a small role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’

She was a shareholder in the failed crypto company FTX alongside Brady and owned multiple properties in the US and a hotel in her home country.

Despite amassing wealth over the past two decades, what united Brady and Gisele the most was their love for their children and family. Where most celebs brag about their private planes and flashy cars, the former star couple is known primarily for their simple lifestyle and family-first approach.