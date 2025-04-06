“Doesn’t Get Any Sadder Than This”: Marcellus Wiley Reacts to Horrific High School Athlete Stabbing Incident

In a tragic event that has shaken the town of Frisco, Texas, to its core, a UIL District 11-5A championship track meet turned fatal when local student-athlete Austin Metcalf was stabbed to death by a student from a different high school. Metcalf, who was the MVP of his high school football team, had confronted Karmelo Anthony about a seating dispute, claiming that Anthony was in the wrong seat.

Anthony had sat under another team’s pop-up tent to stay out of the rain that morning. When Metcalf asked him to move, Anthony reportedly refused. According to a witness report, the 17-year-old then unzipped his bag and reached inside before telling Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

According to a statement made by local law enforcement, Metcalf then grabbed Anthony and told him to move. As stated by one officer, Anthony then brandished “a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.”

As per the arrest warrant that was obtained by NBC DFW, Anthony informed officers, “I’m not alleged, I did it.” as he was being detained. Metcalf bled out in his twin brother’s arms before being taken to a local hospital. Anthony is claiming self-defense and currently awaits trial and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

If convicted, Anthony faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison. Former NFL defensive end, Marcellus Wiley expressed shocked and grief at the situation.

“I’m from the same place where, when you say to somebody ‘Hey man, what you doing over here? Where you from?’ That’s not going to end well. It just doesn’t… I know how it goes. The best moment is already behind us. I’m really trying to encourage people to not have confrontations because they can end deadly.”

Finding track to be a wholesome pastime that encourages both freedom and discipline in the youth, the 10-year NFL veteran was left with more questions than answers. Feeling the need to mention that “I’ve never been at a track meet with metal detectors,” Wiley pondered on if those changes need to be made in this new day and age.

Much like everyone else, Wiley found himself pondering on the various implications of Anthony’s decisions that day.

“The kid came prepared for destruction and he came with a knife. What was he anticipating? What issues did he have in his life? What issues did he have at the track meet? What are you doing with a knife?”

In what can only be described as a tragedy, the Metcalf family will continue to mourn their loss as both them and their community now await Anthony’s trial. Attempting to honestly assess the situation, Wiley stated “We’ve got to get rid of this.”

“In track… All that work, all that practice, all those good habits, forming and building, turning you into something better, a better version of yourself. How does Karmelo Anthony turn into the worst version of a person, a murderer. A 17-year-old murderer. He’s admitted it… How do you get to that point, that you’re showing up with a knife?…It doesnt get sadder than this.”

Wiley found himself disgusted by both the loss of life and the parental failures of the community. Asserting that “There is no justification for it,” Wiley called for an end to the “vicious cycle.”

With the nature of the case being ongoing, both local authorities and those affected by the tragedy implore the public to respect the privacy of the families at this time. As of writing, the latest development is that Anthony’s attorney, Deric Walpole, has requested a hearing next week to lower the 17-year-old’s bond.