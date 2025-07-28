“I Love My Sister, But I’m Not a Brother No More”: Ray J on Cam Newton’s Show

Ray J has developed a reputation as a troublemaker—outspoken, controversial, and unapologetically himself. But that same raw honesty has led many in the music industry to distance themselves from him. He knows it. He understands that his behavior hasn’t just impacted his own career; it has affected the people he loves most. That’s why, in a recent episode of Cam Newton’s podcast, Ray didn’t hesitate to say something deeply personal: that he no longer considers himself a brother to his sister, Brandy.

When Cam introduced Ray to the audience, calling him a singer, actor, entrepreneur, reality TV veteran, pop culture icon, son, father, and brother. However, Ray took issue with just one word: “brother.” He immediately pushed back, saying he no longer identifies as one, despite having a famous sister in Brandy.

Ray clarified that he still loves his sister, but he doesn’t believe she considers him her brother anymore. Over time, he’s come to accept that truth and sees himself as his own person now, no longer tethered to past titles or relationships.

According to Ray, life is made up of distinct phases. As we evolve, people who were once close to us drift away. The love might still linger, but the emotional bond fades. Connections become distant, even dormant, sometimes disappearing entirely. And no matter how much you try to rekindle those relationships, they never quite return to what they were. He still cares for those he left behind in earlier chapters of his life, but they’re no longer at the forefront of his heart or priorities.

Ray acknowledges that he has burned bridges, so many, in fact, that his family, especially Brandy, may feel it’s safer to keep their distance. And he doesn’t blame them. He knows that people around her likely see his presence as a threat to her career and peace. It’s not their fault. It’s just the reality he has come to terms with.

“I’m not a brother no more, bro. I’m not a brother. I love my sister, but I don’t think I’m her brother anymore. You grow out of this first phase of life, and then there is a second phase. In the second phase, a lot of people in the first phase are no longer there. It’s like love changes, a thug changes, and best friends become strangers. As you grow, people grow and you grow away. Does it affect me? No. If it’s taking away opportunities from family, ya, that affects me.”

Ray J is unapologetically outspoken and doesn’t mind being judged for the things he says. He’s okay with being misunderstood or criticized, but he draws the line when it comes to his sister. Brandy cares about how people perceive her, and that’s something he deeply respects because he loves her.

She was the first person who believed in him, the one who supported him before anyone else did. He owes her everything. That’s why, out of love and respect, he has chosen to keep his distance. Brandy will always be his sister, but he no longer considers himself her brother.