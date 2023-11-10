Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Had a Quick Witted Response When Asked About His Interest In Coaching America’s Flag Football Team In the Olympics

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has never failed to capture the room with his wit. When asked about coaching America’s flag football team in the 2028 Olympics, his response was as witty as ever. Flag football is officially one of the five new sports added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

As the games of the Olympiad inch closer with each passing day, interest in America’s top selections for the national team keeps growing. NFL executive Peter O’Reilly mentioned the league’s intention to let current and former NFL players take part in flag football in LA28, potentially boosting the sport’s popularity and helping the USA secure the top spot. Moreover, seeing personalities like Mike McDaniel coach America’s team sounds like a cherry on top.

McDaniel simply does not act like a stereotypical NFL coach, and once he described himself as a “nerd” growing up. Over time, he’s crafted a polished image, endearing himself to NFL fans with his entertaining persona, particularly in press conferences. However, when asked about his aspirations to head the flag football team, McDaniel dodged a bullet with his quick-witted response during the press conference in Germany.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzRFFCgsZdn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

McDaniel didn’t give a straight answer; instead, he expressed joy that the world is embracing flag football. He sees playing in the Olympics as an honor, believing that once you become a part of that grand stage, the world welcomes you. Moreover, he stated that his current focus is on the pro football league and jokingly added that he doesn’t want to get fired for showing interest in a different sport.

Mike McDaniel Bringing Humor to Press Conferences and Interviews

After the Miami Dolphins‘ recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, Italian flag football player Nausicaa Dell’Orto asked the Dolphins’ coach about coaching America’s flag football team in the LA Olympics 2028. McDaniels, before responding, immediately said, “I know you.” Dell’Orto reminded him of their meeting in Arizona. The Dolphins head coach, while sharing his thoughts, said,

“I would like a lot of things. I.m just trying not to get fired at my current job. I’m happy that the world is embracing the game in that way because once you have made it to the olympics. You’ve been embraced.”

Mike McDaniel has always shown his witty side while facing the media. Last month, the Dolphins’ star rookie, RB De’Von, Achane suffered a knee injury during the matchup against the Giants. A reporter during the press conference asked McDaniel whether Achane was undergoing the MRI exam. The head coach jokingly replied that he was undergoing various things, like handshakes, high fives, and a good breakfast and lunch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMozKnowz/status/1491870989608701959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In yet another memorable interview back in February 2022, McDaniel faced an intriguing question from Josh Moser. The sports anchor asked him who he would kill, kiss, or marry between friends and fellow head coaches Matt LaFleur, Kyle Shanahan, and Sean McVay.

McDaniel swiftly replied that he would kiss Matt because he was endearing. He’d marry Shanahan, as they’d spent the most time together, and he’d “kill” McVay, humorously citing McVay as the coach of the last team that defeated him.