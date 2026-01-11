Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Brutally Trolls the Gov. of Wisconsin After Bears Hand Packers a Humiliating Playoff Elimination

JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, has become constant fodder for Bears fan chatter lately. Whether it’s on radio stations, sports shows, or pretty much anywhere football gets discussed. At the center of it all is Pritzker’s stance on the Bears’ proposed $8.5 billion stadium. He has been firm in saying he will not allow public tax dollars to fund it, a decision that could eventually push the team out of Chicago, where they have played since 1921.

That alone has created significant tension. Depending on who you ask, Pritzker has been painted as both the hero and the villain. Some have even suggested that his rumored 2028 presidential ambitions are colliding with this local issue. Politics aside, though, when the Bears pulled off their massive playoff comeback, Pritzker could not resist enjoying the moment.

And he did so in true rivalry fashion.

After Chicago stunned Green Bay 31-27, erasing a 21-3 deficit in the first half, the largest comeback ever against their divisional rival, Pritzker was clearly riding the high. He responded to a post from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who had been flaunting the Packers’ 13 championships compared to the Bears’ nine.

Pritzker’s reply was simple. He posted a stock image of grated cheese. No caption needed.

This is an obvious shot at the Packers faithful, also known as the Cheeseheads. And judging by the reaction online, it landed exactly the way it was supposed to.

Bears fans were understandably elated with the reply, and even some folks from Wisconsin admitted they respected the dig. And honestly, they should. This was the second loss the Packers suffered at the hands of their NFC North rival in less than a month.

The playoff win was especially worth celebrating because the Bears last won a postseason game in 2011, a season that ended in heartbreak. That year, they lost to these same Packers in the NFC title game. That brutal defeat kept Chicago from its run to its first Super Bowl since 1985.

Now, the Bears are set to host either the Eagles or the Rams next week. And based on how they have been playing, it would not be shocking if they pulled off another upset. This is the same team that just became the fourth in NFL history to erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in a playoff game. They are on a roll. Bears fans are probably crossing their fingers, knocking on wood, and not making any long-term plans next Sunday.